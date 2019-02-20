The Return Of Jordan, A Deadly Heat Wave And Dave Matthews Band: 1995 Is Back!

Related: 1995 Saturday Morning Flashback 2/23/19

This week we return to a year marked by the Oklahoma City bombing and a deadly heat wave that killed hundreds in Chicago. We'll balance the terror with lots of terrific music from two Windy City faves: Smashing Pumpkins, who released their magnum opus Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (which went on to become one of the biggest selling double cds in history) and Poi Dog Pondering, with their landmark Pomegranate record, the number 1 and 2 albums respectively on the 1995 XRT Listener Poll. (The Beatles Anthology 1 was number 3.) Plus, the jams returned with the debut studio effort from Dave Matthews Band. We'll play the whole year loud again beginning this Saturday at 9 on WXRT's Saturday Morning Flashback. (Don't worry, I'm Frank E. Lee and I was there.)