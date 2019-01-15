We Toast 1971 Again This Week On Flashback

Related: 1971 Saturday Morning Flashback 1/19/19

All the way back to 1971 this week; the year the 4004 Intel microprocessor went on sale, the Who released their synthesizer magnum opus Who's Next and Anthony Burgess' dystopian near future nightmare " A Clockwork Orange" was brought to ultraviolent life by Stanley Kubrick. Enjoy long sets of terrific tunes from 48 years ago as we cover musical ground from Motown to Latin Rock and everything in between. Join me for the songs and memories of 1971, this Saturday from 9 till noon on WXRT's Saturday Morning Flashback.