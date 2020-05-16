Richard Milne knocked the dust off some great albums this morning as Saturday Morning Flashback went back to 1972 - the year WXRT flipped the switch as Chicago's Fine Rock Station. Check out the entire three-hour playlist below and playlists from past Saturday Morning Flashback playlists here!

9:00AM

Alice Cooper- "School's Out"

Todd Rundgren - "Couldn't I Just Tell You"

Temptations - "Papa Was A Rolling Stone"

The Kinks - "Celluloid Heroes"

Doobie Brothers - "Listen To The Music"

Edgar Winter - "Free Ride"

Buddy Guy & Junior Wells - "Messin' With The Kid"

Ringo Starr - "Back Off Boogaloo"

Eagles - "Chug All Night"

Rolling Stones - "Rocks Off"

Carly Simon - "You're So Vain"

10:00AM

Steely Dan - "Midnite Cruiser"

Jerry Garcia - "The Wheel"

Bill Withers - "Lean On Me"

Fleetwood Mac - "Sentimental Lady"

David Bowie - "Ziggy Stardust"

Seals & Crofts - "Summer Breeze"

Moody Blues - "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)"

Jackson Browne - "Rock Me On The Water"

War - "The Cisco Kid"

Emerson Lake And Palmer - "Sheriff"

Stevie Wonder - "Superstition"

11:00AM

Elton John - "Rocket Man"

Allman Brothers Band - "One Way Out"

Doctor John - "Iko Iko"

Neil Young - "Needle And The Damage Done"

Humble Pie - "Hot 'N' Tasty"

David Crosby & Graham Nash - "Immigration Man"

Paul McCartney - "Hi Hi Hi"

America - "Ventura Highway"

Van Morrison - "Saint Dominic's Preview"

Jeff Beck - "Going Down"