Saturday Morning Flashback Sent Us To 1972!
See everything Richard Milne played
Richard Milne knocked the dust off some great albums this morning as Saturday Morning Flashback went back to 1972 - the year WXRT flipped the switch as Chicago's Fine Rock Station. Check out the entire three-hour playlist below and playlists from past Saturday Morning Flashback playlists here!
9:00AM
Alice Cooper- "School's Out"
Todd Rundgren - "Couldn't I Just Tell You"
Temptations - "Papa Was A Rolling Stone"
The Kinks - "Celluloid Heroes"
Doobie Brothers - "Listen To The Music"
Edgar Winter - "Free Ride"
Buddy Guy & Junior Wells - "Messin' With The Kid"
Ringo Starr - "Back Off Boogaloo"
Eagles - "Chug All Night"
Rolling Stones - "Rocks Off"
Carly Simon - "You're So Vain"
10:00AM
Steely Dan - "Midnite Cruiser"
Jerry Garcia - "The Wheel"
Bill Withers - "Lean On Me"
Fleetwood Mac - "Sentimental Lady"
David Bowie - "Ziggy Stardust"
Seals & Crofts - "Summer Breeze"
Moody Blues - "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)"
Jackson Browne - "Rock Me On The Water"
War - "The Cisco Kid"
Emerson Lake And Palmer - "Sheriff"
Stevie Wonder - "Superstition"
11:00AM
Elton John - "Rocket Man"
Allman Brothers Band - "One Way Out"
Doctor John - "Iko Iko"
Neil Young - "Needle And The Damage Done"
Humble Pie - "Hot 'N' Tasty"
David Crosby & Graham Nash - "Immigration Man"
Paul McCartney - "Hi Hi Hi"
America - "Ventura Highway"
Van Morrison - "Saint Dominic's Preview"
Jeff Beck - "Going Down"