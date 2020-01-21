Saturday Morning Flashback: 1976 [Playlist]

We rode on the time-travel express to 1976 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback.

The country celebrated its 200th birthday with year-long Bicentennial celebrations, Rocky was the knockout film of the year. Two Steves created the Apple computer in a garage in California. The Concorde flew really fast and opened up the world of supersonic flight.

In music, two live albums made superstars of Peter Frampton and Bob Seger and the Ramones released their debut and the punk rock movement began.

Here's this year's playlist....

Eagles - Wasted Time

David Bowie - TVC15

Linda Ronstadt - That'll Be The Day

Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

J.J. Cale - Cocaine

Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together

Steve Miller - The Window

Aerosmith - Back in the Saddle

Rod Stewart - Tonight's The Night

Steely Dan - The Fez

Heart - Dreamboat Annie

Stevie Wonder - Isn't She Lovely

Boston - Rock and Roll Band

Santana - Europa

George Harrison - This Song

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Breakdown

Peter Frampton - Something's Happening

Thin Lizzy - Breakdown

Bob Marley & the Wailers - Roots, Rock, Reggae

Bob Seger - Turn The Page

Electric Light Orchestra - Rockaria

Blue Oyster Cult - Don't Fear The Reaper

Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune

Boz Scaggs - Lido Shuffle

Rolling Stones - Fool to Cry

Jeff Beck - Blue Wind

McCartney & Wings - Let Em In

AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Led Zeppelin - Nobody's Fault But Mine

Jackson Browne - The Fuse

Genesis - Eleventh Earl of Mar

