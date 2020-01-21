Saturday Morning Flashback: 1976 [Playlist]
We rode on the time-travel express to 1976 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback.
The country celebrated its 200th birthday with year-long Bicentennial celebrations, Rocky was the knockout film of the year. Two Steves created the Apple computer in a garage in California. The Concorde flew really fast and opened up the world of supersonic flight.
In music, two live albums made superstars of Peter Frampton and Bob Seger and the Ramones released their debut and the punk rock movement began.
Here's this year's playlist....
Eagles - Wasted Time
David Bowie - TVC15
Linda Ronstadt - That'll Be The Day
Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
J.J. Cale - Cocaine
Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together
Steve Miller - The Window
Aerosmith - Back in the Saddle
Rod Stewart - Tonight's The Night
Steely Dan - The Fez
Heart - Dreamboat Annie
Stevie Wonder - Isn't She Lovely
Boston - Rock and Roll Band
Santana - Europa
George Harrison - This Song
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Breakdown
Peter Frampton - Something's Happening
Thin Lizzy - Breakdown
Bob Marley & the Wailers - Roots, Rock, Reggae
Bob Seger - Turn The Page
Electric Light Orchestra - Rockaria
Blue Oyster Cult - Don't Fear The Reaper
Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune
Boz Scaggs - Lido Shuffle
Rolling Stones - Fool to Cry
Jeff Beck - Blue Wind
McCartney & Wings - Let Em In
AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Led Zeppelin - Nobody's Fault But Mine
Jackson Browne - The Fuse
Genesis - Eleventh Earl of Mar