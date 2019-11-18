Saturday Morning Flashback: 1977 [Playlist]
Our regular journey to the past found us in 1977 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback.
The bad news included losing the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, at age 42 in August. The good news immersed us in a musical year that saw the emergence of Punk, New Wave and Disco all competing for our attention. The old guard were still vital as Steely Dan and Fleetwood Mac both released career-defining albums.
Star Wars and Saturday Night Fever were enormous hits at the movies...which could be seen for $2.25. Here's the playlist from this week's show, at no cost to you....
James Taylor - Your Smiling Face
Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill
Cheap Trick - Mandocello
Lynyrd Skynyrd - You Got That Right
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive
Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
Bob Marley & the Wailers - Jamming
Alan Parsons Project - Breakdown
Grateful Dead - Passenger
Eddie Money - Baby Hold On
Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
Eric Clapton - The Core
Steve Miller - Winter Time
Jay Ferguson - Thunder Island
The Kinks - Sleepwalker
Bob Welch - Sentimental Lady
Fleetwood Mac - Second Hand News
Pink Floyd - Pigs- Three Different Ones
Rod Stewart - Hot Legs
Steely Dan - Deacon Blues
Roger Daltrey - Say It Ain't So Joe
Jackson Browne - You Love The Thunder
Bad Company - Burning Sky
Thin Lizzy - Dancing In The Moonlight
Little Feat - Hi Roller
Queen - It's Late
Elvis Costello - Miracle Man
Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
Marshall Tucker Band - Heard It In A Love Song