Saturday Morning Flashback: 1977 [Playlist]

Our regular journey to the past found us in 1977 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback.

The bad news included losing the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, at age 42 in August. The good news immersed us in a musical year that saw the emergence of Punk, New Wave and Disco all competing for our attention. The old guard were still vital as Steely Dan and Fleetwood Mac both released career-defining albums.

Star Wars and Saturday Night Fever were enormous hits at the movies...which could be seen for $2.25. Here's the playlist from this week's show, at no cost to you....

James Taylor - Your Smiling Face

Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill

Cheap Trick - Mandocello

Lynyrd Skynyrd - You Got That Right

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive

Talking Heads - Psycho Killer

Bob Marley & the Wailers - Jamming

Alan Parsons Project - Breakdown

Grateful Dead - Passenger

Eddie Money - Baby Hold On

Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen

Eric Clapton - The Core

Steve Miller - Winter Time

Jay Ferguson - Thunder Island

The Kinks - Sleepwalker

Bob Welch - Sentimental Lady

Fleetwood Mac - Second Hand News

Pink Floyd - Pigs- Three Different Ones

Rod Stewart - Hot Legs

Steely Dan - Deacon Blues

Roger Daltrey - Say It Ain't So Joe

Jackson Browne - You Love The Thunder

Bad Company - Burning Sky

Thin Lizzy - Dancing In The Moonlight

Little Feat - Hi Roller

Queen - It's Late

Elvis Costello - Miracle Man

Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

Marshall Tucker Band - Heard It In A Love Song

