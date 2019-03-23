From Bonnie Raitt To Bad Company And All Points In Between: 1977!

Related: WXRT Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 3/23/19

It was a superfun ride back to the musical crazy quilt that was 1977 this week on Flashback. We enjoyed delightful train-wreck mash-ups like Marvin Gaye into Bad Company and Alan Parsons flowing (?) into Jimmy Buffett. Mary Dixon filled us in on Jimmy Carter and the Boy King Tut's visit to Chicago. I even saw a guy dressed like fellow time-traveler Wolverine (with just a little bit of makeup) walking down Michigan Ave. on the way back to my car. (Here for C2E2, I'm guessing.) This was the playlist:

"One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" by George Thorogood and the Destroyers

"Just a Song Before I Go" by Crosby, Stills and Nash

"Johnny Hold Back" by Charlie

"Modern Love" by Peter Gabriel

"Godd Morning Judge" by 10 CC

"We Just Disagree" by Dave Mason

"Lend Your Love To Me Tonight" by Emerson, Lake and Palmer

"Got To Give It Up (Part 1)" by Marvin Gaye

"Burnin' Sky" by Bad Company

"Love Alive" by Heart

"Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty

"Jungle Love" by Steve Miller

"Stick To Me" by Graham Parker

"Lust For Life" by Iggy Pop

"Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

"The Blues Had a Baby & and They Called It Rock and Roll" by Muddy Waters

"Point of Know Return" by Kansas

"Sleepwalker" by the Kinks

"Runaway" by Bonnie Raitt

"I Knew the Bride" by Dave Edmunds

"Whistler" by Jethro Tull

"Rosie" by Jackson Browne

"Big Eyes" by Cheap Trick

"Do You Wanna Dance" by the Ramones

"One Love/People Get Ready by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"I Robot" by the Alan Parsons Project

"Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" by Jimmy Buffett

"Dancin' In the Streets" by the Grateful Dead

"Closer To the Heart" by Rush

"Love In Action" by Utopia

"(The Angels Want To Wear My) Red Shoes" by Elvis Costello

"Thunder Island" by Jay Ferguson

"Sheep" by Pink Floyd