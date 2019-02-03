Peter Gabriel Helps Us Put 1978 On The Air Again On Flashback

Related: 1978 Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 2/2/19

It was another wild ride back in time on Saturday Morning Flashback this week as we plunged headlong in the year of the first in vitro concieved baby, the camp David peace accord and the average household income was 17,000 dollars in 1978 money. The Regular Guy ran down the Oscar winners, (the Deer Hunter grabbing the lion's share) and there were long sets of tunes that covered musical ground from new wave to art rock. Here's the playlist:

"The Beat" by Elvis Costello

"Down To the Waterline" by Dire Straits

"On Broadway" by George Benson

"Trapped Again" by Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

"Is This Love" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"Heart of the City" by Nick Lowe

"You're Gonna Get It" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"All the Children Sing" by Todd Rundgren

"Heartless" by Heart

"Dreadlock Holiday" by 10 CC

"Soul Man" by the Blues Brothers

"I Wanna Be Sedated" by the Ramones

"Miss You" by the Rolling Stones

"Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick" by Ian Dury and the Blockheads

"The Big Country" by Talking Heads

"Open Invitation" by Santana

"On the Air" by Peter Gabriel

"Werewolves of London" by Warren Zevon

"Brave Strangers" by Bob Seger

"A Rock "N" Roll Fantasy" by the Kinks

"Hey Bartender" by Koko Taylor

"I Need a Miracle" by the Grateful Dead

"Promises" by Eric Clapton

"Can't Stand Losing You" by the Police

"Cheeseburger in Paradise" by Jimmy Buffett

"Life's Been Good" by Joe Walsh

"Adam Raised a Cain" by Bruce Springsteen

"All That You Dream" by Linda Rondstadt

"Gimme Some Water" by Eddie Money

"Satisfaction" by Devo

"Sign of the Times" by Bryan Ferry

"California Man" by Cheap Trick

"Deep in the Motherlode" by Genesis

"Shattered" by the Rolling Stones

"Wavelenght" by Van Morrison