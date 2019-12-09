Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981 [Playlist]
We landed our weekly time travel caravan, Saturday Morning Flashback, in 1981.
Unpacking, we see a former actor Ronald Reagan was sworn in as our 40th President; an acrobatic-thrillseeker, known as Spider Dan, climbed the Sears Tower and then came back to scale the Hancock building as the Chicago Fire department tried to hose him off; Raiders of the Lost Ark was fighting off snakes and Nazis on its way to the top grossing film of the year. Action galore - and here was the soundtrack for the show...
Elvis Costello ---------------------------------- Clubland
J.Geils Band ----------------------------------- Freeze Frame
U2 ------------------------------------------------ I Fall Down
Lindsey Buckingham ------------------------ Trouble
Tom Tom Club --------------------------------- Genius of Love
Rolling Stones -------------------------------- Hang Fire
Quarterflash ----------------------------------- Harden My Heart
George Harrison ---------------------------- All Those Years Ago
Genesis ---------------------------------------- Keep It Dark
Go Go's ---------------------------------------- We Got The Beat
The Clash ------------------------------------- This Is Radio Clash
Moody Blues --------------------------------- Gemini Dream
The Who -------------------------------------- You Better You Bet
Lene Lovich ---------------------------------- New Toy
The Police ----------------------------------- Hungry For You
Foreigner ------------------------------------- Juke Box Hero
Rick James ---------------------------------- Super Freak
David Bowie/ Queen ---------------------- Under Pressure
Diesel ----------------------------------------- Sausalito Summernight
Tom Petty/ Heartbreakers --------------- A Woman in Love
Eric Clapton --------------------------------- Catch Me If You Can
Santana -------------------------------------- E Papa Re
Rush ------------------------------------------ Tom Sawyer
The Blasters -------------------------------- American Music
Donnie Iris ---------------------------------- Ah Leah
Joe Jackson -------------------------------- Five Guys Named Moe
The Cars ------------------------------------ Since You're Gone
The Pretenders ---------------------------- Cuban Slide
Greg Kihn ----------------------------------- The Breakup Song
Devo ----------------------------------------- Working in a Coal Mine
Bob Seger ---------------------------------- Tryin' To Live My Life Without You
Pete Townshend -------------------------- Won't Get Fooled Again
The Jam -------------------------------------- Monday
Stevie Nicks --------------------------------- Stop Draggin' My Heart Around