Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981 [Playlist]

We landed our weekly time travel caravan, Saturday Morning Flashback, in 1981.

Unpacking, we see a former actor Ronald Reagan was sworn in as our 40th President; an acrobatic-thrillseeker, known as Spider Dan, climbed the Sears Tower and then came back to scale the Hancock building as the Chicago Fire department tried to hose him off; Raiders of the Lost Ark was fighting off snakes and Nazis on its way to the top grossing film of the year. Action galore - and here was the soundtrack for the show...

Elvis Costello ---------------------------------- Clubland

J.Geils Band ----------------------------------- Freeze Frame

U2 ------------------------------------------------ I Fall Down

Lindsey Buckingham ------------------------ Trouble

Tom Tom Club --------------------------------- Genius of Love

Rolling Stones -------------------------------- Hang Fire

Quarterflash ----------------------------------- Harden My Heart

George Harrison ---------------------------- All Those Years Ago

Genesis ---------------------------------------- Keep It Dark

Go Go's ---------------------------------------- We Got The Beat

The Clash ------------------------------------- This Is Radio Clash

Moody Blues --------------------------------- Gemini Dream

The Who -------------------------------------- You Better You Bet

Lene Lovich ---------------------------------- New Toy

The Police ----------------------------------- Hungry For You

Foreigner ------------------------------------- Juke Box Hero

Rick James ---------------------------------- Super Freak

David Bowie/ Queen ---------------------- Under Pressure

Diesel ----------------------------------------- Sausalito Summernight

Tom Petty/ Heartbreakers --------------- A Woman in Love

Eric Clapton --------------------------------- Catch Me If You Can

Santana -------------------------------------- E Papa Re

Rush ------------------------------------------ Tom Sawyer

The Blasters -------------------------------- American Music

Donnie Iris ---------------------------------- Ah Leah

Joe Jackson -------------------------------- Five Guys Named Moe

The Cars ------------------------------------ Since You're Gone

The Pretenders ---------------------------- Cuban Slide

Greg Kihn ----------------------------------- The Breakup Song

Devo ----------------------------------------- Working in a Coal Mine

Bob Seger ---------------------------------- Tryin' To Live My Life Without You

Pete Townshend -------------------------- Won't Get Fooled Again

The Jam -------------------------------------- Monday

Stevie Nicks --------------------------------- Stop Draggin' My Heart Around