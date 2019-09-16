Saturday Morning Flashback: 1982 [Playlist]

Our weekly trek back in time landed us in 1982 on Saturday Morning Flashback.

37 years ago technology was moving rapidly with the release of the eventual best-selling personal computer and the arrival of the first commercial CD players. MTV was creating a second British Invasion with music videos from bands like Bow Wow Wow, ABC and A Flock of Seagulls.

In January our town shivered through a pre-polar-vortex cold snap when the temperatures plummeted to 26 below without wind chill. We lost John Belushi but welcomed Prince William and Vietnam veterans were memorialized in a newly-opened wall in Washington DC with the names of those that sacrificed all.

Here's the playlist....

Crosby, Stills and Nash - Southern Cross

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Deliver Me

XTC - Senses Working Overtime

Pretenders - My City Was Gone

Go-Go's - Vacation

Squeeze - Black Coffee in Bed

Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing

Robert Plant - Pledge Pin

The Clash - Know Your Rights

Stray Cats - Rock This Town

Nick Lowe - Stick it Where the Sun Don't Shine

Billy Idol - White Wedding

Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes

The Kind - Loved By You

Jackson Browne - Somebody's Baby

Missing Persons - Words

Bob Seger - Even Now

Genesis - Turn it On Again (live)

Roxy Music - Take AChance With Me

ABC - Poison Arrow

Joe Jackson - Another World

Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy

Steve Winwood - Valerie

Bruce Springsteen - Open All Night

Peter Gabriel - Shock the Monkey

Mike Oldfield - Family Man

The Monroes - What Do All The People Know

Asia - Only Time Will Tell

Haircut 100 - Love Plus One

Flock of Seagulls - I Ran

John Cougar - Hand To Hold On To

Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way