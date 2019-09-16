Saturday Morning Flashback: 1982 [Playlist]
Our weekly trek back in time landed us in 1982 on Saturday Morning Flashback.
37 years ago technology was moving rapidly with the release of the eventual best-selling personal computer and the arrival of the first commercial CD players. MTV was creating a second British Invasion with music videos from bands like Bow Wow Wow, ABC and A Flock of Seagulls.
In January our town shivered through a pre-polar-vortex cold snap when the temperatures plummeted to 26 below without wind chill. We lost John Belushi but welcomed Prince William and Vietnam veterans were memorialized in a newly-opened wall in Washington DC with the names of those that sacrificed all.
Here's the playlist....
Crosby, Stills and Nash - Southern Cross
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Deliver Me
XTC - Senses Working Overtime
Pretenders - My City Was Gone
Go-Go's - Vacation
Squeeze - Black Coffee in Bed
Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing
Robert Plant - Pledge Pin
The Clash - Know Your Rights
Stray Cats - Rock This Town
Nick Lowe - Stick it Where the Sun Don't Shine
Billy Idol - White Wedding
Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes
The Kind - Loved By You
Jackson Browne - Somebody's Baby
Missing Persons - Words
Bob Seger - Even Now
Genesis - Turn it On Again (live)
Roxy Music - Take AChance With Me
ABC - Poison Arrow
Joe Jackson - Another World
Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy
Steve Winwood - Valerie
Bruce Springsteen - Open All Night
Peter Gabriel - Shock the Monkey
Mike Oldfield - Family Man
The Monroes - What Do All The People Know
Asia - Only Time Will Tell
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One
Flock of Seagulls - I Ran
John Cougar - Hand To Hold On To
Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way