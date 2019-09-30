Saturday Morning Flashback: 1985 [Playlist]
Our weekly time travel took us back to 1985 on Saturday Morning Flashback.
A time when the music world's biggest names showed their charitable side. The 'We Are the World' single, Live Aid and Farm Aid all raised awareness and money for a number of worthy causes. The year featured the biggest albums for Tears for Fears, Dire Straits and Talking Heads. The solo debut from Sting and the return of John Fogerty. All of it good, making for a rich musical year.
Here in Chicago, our main focus was 1985 Chicago Bears and their 15-1 Super Bowl winning season. The best football team of all time, my friends
Here's the playlist...
Bryan Ferry - Don't Stop the Dance
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better
U2 - Love Comes Tumbling
Sting - Russians
Jeff Beck - People Get Ready
Dire Straits - Walk of Life
Eurythmics - Would I Lie to You
The Waterboys - The Whole of The Moon
Sade - Smooth Operator
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Empty Arms
Katrina & the Waves - Walking On Sunshine
Tears for Fears - Everybody Wants to Rule The World
Echo & the Bunnymen - Bring On the Dancing Horses
Pete Townshend - Secondhand Love
Stevie Wonder - Part Time Lover
Hooters - And We Danced
Robert Palmer - Addicted to Love
David Bowie - This Is Not America
Simple Minds - Alive and Kicking
UB40 - I Got You Babe
INXS - This Time
John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K in the U.S.A.
The Smiths - How Soon is Now
Phillip Bailey - Easy Lover
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill
John Fogerty - The Old Man Down The Road
Prefab Sprout - When Love Breaks Down
Talking Heads - The Lady Don't Mind
R.E.M. - Driver 8
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Breakdown (Live)