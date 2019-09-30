Saturday Morning Flashback: 1985 [Playlist]

Our weekly time travel took us back to 1985 on Saturday Morning Flashback.

A time when the music world's biggest names showed their charitable side. The 'We Are the World' single, Live Aid and Farm Aid all raised awareness and money for a number of worthy causes. The year featured the biggest albums for Tears for Fears, Dire Straits and Talking Heads. The solo debut from Sting and the return of John Fogerty. All of it good, making for a rich musical year.

Here in Chicago, our main focus was 1985 Chicago Bears and their 15-1 Super Bowl winning season. The best football team of all time, my friends

Here's the playlist...

Bryan Ferry - Don't Stop the Dance

Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better

U2 - Love Comes Tumbling

Sting - Russians

Jeff Beck - People Get Ready

Dire Straits - Walk of Life

Eurythmics - Would I Lie to You

The Waterboys - The Whole of The Moon

Sade - Smooth Operator

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Empty Arms

Katrina & the Waves - Walking On Sunshine

Tears for Fears - Everybody Wants to Rule The World

Echo & the Bunnymen - Bring On the Dancing Horses

Pete Townshend - Secondhand Love

Stevie Wonder - Part Time Lover

Hooters - And We Danced

Robert Palmer - Addicted to Love

David Bowie - This Is Not America

Simple Minds - Alive and Kicking

UB40 - I Got You Babe

INXS - This Time

John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K in the U.S.A.

The Smiths - How Soon is Now

Phillip Bailey - Easy Lover

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill

John Fogerty - The Old Man Down The Road

Prefab Sprout - When Love Breaks Down

Talking Heads - The Lady Don't Mind

R.E.M. - Driver 8

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Breakdown (Live)