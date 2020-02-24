Saturday Morning Flashback: 1986 [Playlist]
The spotlight hit 1986 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback and the highs and lows of the year came into focus when, fresh off a Chicago Bears Super Bowl win, we witnessed the Challenger disaster two days later.
The Statue of Liberty reopened for her hundredth birthday after a two-year renovation and Spike Lee released his first movie, She's Gotta Have It. In music, we went from Graceland to Guitar Town as Paul Simon and Steve Earle put out two memorable records.
Here's the playlist for our soundtrack from 34 years ago...
Talk Talk - Life's What You Make It
The Smithereens - Blood & Roses
Bodeans - Fadeaway
Steve Winwood - The Finer Things
The Police - Don't Stand So Close to Me (86)
Robert Cray - I Guess I Showed Her
Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road (live)
Til Tuesday - Coming Up Close
Joe Cocker - Shelter Me
XTC - Earn Enough For Us
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Willie The Wimp (live)
David & David - Welcome to the Boomtown
The Call - I Still Believe
Steve Earle - Someday
Billy Idol - To Be a Lover
Peter Gabriel - Red Rain
Rob Jungklas - Memphis Thing
Crowded House - World Where We Live
World Party - Ship of Fools
Clannad - In a Lifetime
The Cult -She Sells Sanctuary
Paul Simon - Boy in the Bubble
Fabulous Thunderbirds - Why Get Up
Eric Clapton - Run
The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again
Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child
Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life
Don Dixon - Praying Mantis
Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is
Violent Femmes - Children of the Revolution
The Pretenders - Don't Get Me Wrong
R.E.M. - Superman