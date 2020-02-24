Saturday Morning Flashback: 1986 [Playlist]

The spotlight hit 1986 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback and the highs and lows of the year came into focus when, fresh off a Chicago Bears Super Bowl win, we witnessed the Challenger disaster two days later.

The Statue of Liberty reopened for her hundredth birthday after a two-year renovation and Spike Lee released his first movie, She's Gotta Have It. In music, we went from Graceland to Guitar Town as Paul Simon and Steve Earle put out two memorable records.

Here's the playlist for our soundtrack from 34 years ago...

Talk Talk - Life's What You Make It

The Smithereens - Blood & Roses

Bodeans - Fadeaway

Steve Winwood - The Finer Things

The Police - Don't Stand So Close to Me (86)

Robert Cray - I Guess I Showed Her

Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road (live)

Til Tuesday - Coming Up Close

Joe Cocker - Shelter Me

XTC - Earn Enough For Us

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Willie The Wimp (live)

David & David - Welcome to the Boomtown

The Call - I Still Believe

Steve Earle - Someday

Billy Idol - To Be a Lover

Peter Gabriel - Red Rain

Rob Jungklas - Memphis Thing

Crowded House - World Where We Live

World Party - Ship of Fools

Clannad - In a Lifetime

The Cult -She Sells Sanctuary

Paul Simon - Boy in the Bubble

Fabulous Thunderbirds - Why Get Up

Eric Clapton - Run

The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child

Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life

Don Dixon - Praying Mantis

Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is

Violent Femmes - Children of the Revolution

The Pretenders - Don't Get Me Wrong

R.E.M. - Superman

