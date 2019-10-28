Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]
Our weekend journey to the past landed on 1987. When the news was heavy, as the New York Times printed an edition that weighed in over 12 lbs.
"Nobody puts baby in a corner" was a memorable quote from the Dirty Dancing film, but when baby Jessica fell into a well in Texas the nation remained transfixed till she was safely rescued two days later. The Simpsons arrived as an animated short as part of the Tracey Ullman show on the new Fox network. A bunny was boiled in the film Fatal Attraction and more than a few of us were wearing acid-washed jeans and jackets with padded shoulders.
Time flies, never to be recalled... except on Saturday Morning Flashback. Here's the playlist from 32 years ago...
Robbie Robertson - American Roulette
New Order -True Faith
10,000 Maniacs - Like the Weather
Los Lobos - Set Me Free( Rosa Lee)
George Harrison - Got My Mind Set on You
Yes - Love Will Find a Way
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Damage You've Done
Bruce Springsteen - Tunnel of Love
Squeeze - Hourglass
Grateful Dead - West L.A. Fadeaway
John Mellencamp - Real Life
Bryan Ferry - Kiss & Tell
Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies
Warren Zevon - Sentimental Hygiene
Aerosmith - Rag Doll
Buster Poindexter - Hot Hot Hot
R.E.M - It's the End of the World As We Know It
The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait
Sting - Little Wing
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
John Hiatt - Memphis in the Meantime
Faith No More - We Care A Lot
Bodeans - Only Love
Suzanne Vega - Solitude Standing
INXS - Mystify
The Insiders - Ghost on the Beach
Pink Floyd - Learning to Fly
Sinead O'Connor - Mandinka
U2 - Bullet the Blue Sky
The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat
Echo & the Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar
Chris Isaak - Heartful of Soul