Saturday Morning Flashback: 1987 [Playlist]

Our weekend journey to the past landed on 1987. When the news was heavy, as the New York Times printed an edition that weighed in over 12 lbs.

"Nobody puts baby in a corner" was a memorable quote from the Dirty Dancing film, but when baby Jessica fell into a well in Texas the nation remained transfixed till she was safely rescued two days later. The Simpsons arrived as an animated short as part of the Tracey Ullman show on the new Fox network. A bunny was boiled in the film Fatal Attraction and more than a few of us were wearing acid-washed jeans and jackets with padded shoulders.

Time flies, never to be recalled... except on Saturday Morning Flashback. Here's the playlist from 32 years ago...

Robbie Robertson - American Roulette

New Order -True Faith

10,000 Maniacs - Like the Weather

Los Lobos - Set Me Free( Rosa Lee)

George Harrison - Got My Mind Set on You

Yes - Love Will Find a Way

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Damage You've Done

Bruce Springsteen - Tunnel of Love

Squeeze - Hourglass

Grateful Dead - West L.A. Fadeaway

John Mellencamp - Real Life

Bryan Ferry - Kiss & Tell

Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies

Warren Zevon - Sentimental Hygiene

Aerosmith - Rag Doll

Buster Poindexter - Hot Hot Hot

R.E.M - It's the End of the World As We Know It

The Replacements - Can't Hardly Wait

Sting - Little Wing

The Cure - Just Like Heaven

John Hiatt - Memphis in the Meantime

Faith No More - We Care A Lot

Bodeans - Only Love

Suzanne Vega - Solitude Standing

INXS - Mystify

The Insiders - Ghost on the Beach

Pink Floyd - Learning to Fly

Sinead O'Connor - Mandinka

U2 - Bullet the Blue Sky

The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat

Echo & the Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar

Chris Isaak - Heartful of Soul

Related: See More Saturday Morning Flashback Playlists