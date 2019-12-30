Saturday Morning Flashback: 1988 [Playlist]

We illuminated the year 1988 for this week's trip through the time portal known as Saturday Morning Flashback.

The lights came on at Wrigley Field, opening up night baseball on the north side for the first time. We welcomed star-making debuts from Tracy Chapman, Living Colour and Melissa Etheridge. Stephen Hawking unclouded the universe in language we all understood in his best-seller A Brief History of Time, going on to sell more books on physics than Madonna sold on sex.

Here's our radiant playlist....

Tracy Chapman - Fast Car

Bruce Hornsby & the Range - The Valley Road

The Church - Reptile

Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians - Circle

Talking Heads - (Nothing but) Flowers

Robert Palmer - Simply Irresistible

Eric Clapton - After Midnight 88

Steve Earle - The Devil's Right Hand

Steve Winwood - Roll With It

Jane's Addiction - Jane Says

Cheap Trick - The Flame

Melissa Etheridge - Chrome-Plated Heart

Lyle Lovett - She's No Lady

Van Halen - Feels So Good

Traveling Wilburys - Handle With Care

The Smithereens - Only a Memory

18. John Hiatt - Slow Turning

UB40 - Breakfast in Bed

Robert Plant - Ship of Fools

Robyn Hitchcoock & Egyptians - Flesh Number One

Living Colour - Cult of Personality

Midnight Oil - Beds are Burning

Robert Cray - Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Michelle Shocked - If Love Was a Train

U2 - Angel of Harlem

Jerry Harrison - Rev It Up

Neil Young - Ten Men Working

R.E.M. - Orange Crush

Iggy Pop - Cold Metal

When in Rome - The Promise

Crowded House - Better Be Home Soon

