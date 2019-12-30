Saturday Morning Flashback: 1988 [Playlist]
We illuminated the year 1988 for this week's trip through the time portal known as Saturday Morning Flashback.
The lights came on at Wrigley Field, opening up night baseball on the north side for the first time. We welcomed star-making debuts from Tracy Chapman, Living Colour and Melissa Etheridge. Stephen Hawking unclouded the universe in language we all understood in his best-seller A Brief History of Time, going on to sell more books on physics than Madonna sold on sex.
Here's our radiant playlist....
Tracy Chapman - Fast Car
Bruce Hornsby & the Range - The Valley Road
The Church - Reptile
Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians - Circle
Talking Heads - (Nothing but) Flowers
Robert Palmer - Simply Irresistible
Eric Clapton - After Midnight 88
Steve Earle - The Devil's Right Hand
Steve Winwood - Roll With It
Jane's Addiction - Jane Says
Cheap Trick - The Flame
Melissa Etheridge - Chrome-Plated Heart
Lyle Lovett - She's No Lady
Van Halen - Feels So Good
Traveling Wilburys - Handle With Care
The Smithereens - Only a Memory
18. John Hiatt - Slow Turning
UB40 - Breakfast in Bed
Robert Plant - Ship of Fools
Robyn Hitchcoock & Egyptians - Flesh Number One
Living Colour - Cult of Personality
Midnight Oil - Beds are Burning
Robert Cray - Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Michelle Shocked - If Love Was a Train
U2 - Angel of Harlem
Jerry Harrison - Rev It Up
Neil Young - Ten Men Working
R.E.M. - Orange Crush
Iggy Pop - Cold Metal
When in Rome - The Promise
Crowded House - Better Be Home Soon