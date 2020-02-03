Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]

The weekend time machine, Saturday Morning Flashback, shined a spotlight on 1991.

We heard a lotta noise coming from Seattle, as the nascent Grunge scene went national thanks to the game-changing Nirvana record "Nevermind." There were breakthrough records from Matthew Sweet and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. REM took their music to a new level with the international smash and Listener Poll-winning "Out of Time."

U2 went to Germany and redefined their style with the "Achtung Baby" disc, And in August, Lollapalooza arrived for the first time rocking the World Music Theater in Tinley Park. Here's the playlist...

1. Genesis - No Son of Mine

2. Bodeans - Good Things

3. Richard Thompson - Read About Love

4. Toad the Wet Sprocket - The Nightingale Song

5. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Learning to Fly

6. Seal - Crazy

7. Chris Whitley - Big Sky Country

8. Dire Straits - The Bug

9. Skeletons - Outta My Way

10. Nirvana - Lithium

11. Blues Traveller - All in the Groove

12. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Life By the Drop

13. Mathhew Sweet - Girlfriend

14. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Breaking the Girl

15. The Smithereens - Too Much Passion

16. John Lee Hooker - This is Hip

17. U2 - Even Better Than the Real Thing

18. Michael McDermott - A Wall I Must Climb

19. Allman Brothers - End of The Line

20. Pearl Jam - Black

21. Bad Examples - Not Dead Yet

22. Bonnie Raitt - Something to Talk About

22. EMF - Unbelievable

24. Joe Walsh - Ordinary Average Guy

25. Talking Heads - Sax & Violins

26. Alice in Chains - Man in the Box

27. Marc Cohen - Walking in Memphis

28. REM - Losing My Religion

29. Sting - The Soul Cages

30. Crowded House - Chocolate Cake

31. Jane's Addiction - Ripple

32. John Mellencamp - Get a Leg Up

