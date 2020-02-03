Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]
The weekend time machine, Saturday Morning Flashback, shined a spotlight on 1991.
We heard a lotta noise coming from Seattle, as the nascent Grunge scene went national thanks to the game-changing Nirvana record "Nevermind." There were breakthrough records from Matthew Sweet and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. REM took their music to a new level with the international smash and Listener Poll-winning "Out of Time."
U2 went to Germany and redefined their style with the "Achtung Baby" disc, And in August, Lollapalooza arrived for the first time rocking the World Music Theater in Tinley Park. Here's the playlist...
1. Genesis - No Son of Mine
2. Bodeans - Good Things
3. Richard Thompson - Read About Love
4. Toad the Wet Sprocket - The Nightingale Song
5. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Learning to Fly
6. Seal - Crazy
7. Chris Whitley - Big Sky Country
8. Dire Straits - The Bug
9. Skeletons - Outta My Way
10. Nirvana - Lithium
11. Blues Traveller - All in the Groove
12. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Life By the Drop
13. Mathhew Sweet - Girlfriend
14. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Breaking the Girl
15. The Smithereens - Too Much Passion
16. John Lee Hooker - This is Hip
17. U2 - Even Better Than the Real Thing
18. Michael McDermott - A Wall I Must Climb
19. Allman Brothers - End of The Line
20. Pearl Jam - Black
21. Bad Examples - Not Dead Yet
22. Bonnie Raitt - Something to Talk About
22. EMF - Unbelievable
24. Joe Walsh - Ordinary Average Guy
25. Talking Heads - Sax & Violins
26. Alice in Chains - Man in the Box
27. Marc Cohen - Walking in Memphis
28. REM - Losing My Religion
29. Sting - The Soul Cages
30. Crowded House - Chocolate Cake
31. Jane's Addiction - Ripple
32. John Mellencamp - Get a Leg Up