Saturday Morning Flashback: 1998-1999 [Playlist]

When you can selectively venture back through the decades every Saturday morning, why not play two years? A Saturday Morning Flashback first: 1998 and 1999.

A little more than two decades ago, "Titanic" hit box office records as hard as it hit that big iceberg.

The Bulls were completing their second three-peat and Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa chased each other all summer long for the single season home run record.

Here is the soundtrack that doubled your flashback pleasure...

1998

Fastball - The Way

R.L. Burnside - It's Bad You Know

Lucinda Williams - Can't Let Go

New Radicals - You Get What You Give

Goo Goo Dolls - Slide

Cake - Never There

Pearl Jam - Last Kiss

Harvey Danger - Flagpole Sitta

Everlast - What It's Like

Dave Matthews Band - Stay

Eagle Eye Cherry - Save Tonight

Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away

Garbage - Special

Shawn Mullins - Lullaby

Smashing Pumpkins - Perfect

Semisonic - Closing Time

1999

Counting Crows - Hanginaround

Moby - Porcelain

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue

Stone Temple Pilots - Sour Girl

Sugar Ray - Someday

Santana - Smooth

Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

Filter - Take A Picture

A3 - Woke Up This Morning

Blink 182 - All the Small Things

Sting - Desert Rose

Vertical Horizon - Everything You Want

Collective Soul - Run

Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank

Train - Meet Virginia

Ben Harper - Steal My Kisses

Beck - Sexlaws

