Saturday Morning Flashback: 1998-1999 [Playlist]
When you can selectively venture back through the decades every Saturday morning, why not play two years? A Saturday Morning Flashback first: 1998 and 1999.
A little more than two decades ago, "Titanic" hit box office records as hard as it hit that big iceberg.
The Bulls were completing their second three-peat and Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa chased each other all summer long for the single season home run record.
Here is the soundtrack that doubled your flashback pleasure...
1998
Fastball - The Way
R.L. Burnside - It's Bad You Know
Lucinda Williams - Can't Let Go
New Radicals - You Get What You Give
Goo Goo Dolls - Slide
Cake - Never There
Pearl Jam - Last Kiss
Harvey Danger - Flagpole Sitta
Everlast - What It's Like
Dave Matthews Band - Stay
Eagle Eye Cherry - Save Tonight
Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
Garbage - Special
Shawn Mullins - Lullaby
Smashing Pumpkins - Perfect
Semisonic - Closing Time
1999
Counting Crows - Hanginaround
Moby - Porcelain
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue
Stone Temple Pilots - Sour Girl
Sugar Ray - Someday
Santana - Smooth
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
Filter - Take A Picture
A3 - Woke Up This Morning
Blink 182 - All the Small Things
Sting - Desert Rose
Vertical Horizon - Everything You Want
Collective Soul - Run
Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank
Train - Meet Virginia
Ben Harper - Steal My Kisses
Beck - Sexlaws