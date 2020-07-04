Saturday Morning Flashback Celebrates Bicentennial With Music from 1976
We celebrated America's bicentennial with three hours of music from 1976. Here's everything we played:
George Harrison - “Crackerbox Palace”
Thin Lizzy - “The Boys Are Back In Town”
Firefall - “You Are The Woman”
Steve Miller Band - “Serenade”
Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - “Blinded By The Light”
Rolling Stones - “Hand of Fate”
Jackson Browne - “Here Come Those Tears”
Doobie Brothers - “Takin’ It To The Streets”
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - “The Fever”
Linda Ronstadt - “Someone To Lay Beside Me”
The Eagles - “Life In The Fast Lane”
Peter Frampton - “Do You Feel Like We Do” from Frampton Comes Alive!
Sex Pistols - “Anarchy In The UK”
J. Geils Band - “Give it To Me”
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band- “Katmandu” from 'Live' Bullet
Paul McCartney & Wings - “Silly Love Songs”
Ramones - “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend”
Steely Dan - “Don’t Take Me Alive”
Electric Light Orchestra - “Telephone Line”
Led Zeppelin - “Stairway To Heaven” from The Song Remains the Same