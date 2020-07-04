We celebrated America's bicentennial with three hours of music from 1976. Here's everything we played:

George Harrison - “Crackerbox Palace”

Thin Lizzy - “The Boys Are Back In Town”

Stevie Wonder - “Sir Duke”

Bad Company - “Honey Child”

Queen - “Somebody To Love”

Firefall - “You Are The Woman”

Steve Miller Band - “Serenade”

Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - “Blinded By The Light”

Rolling Stones - “Hand of Fate”

Jackson Browne - “Here Come Those Tears”

Boston - “Smokin’”

Doobie Brothers - “Takin’ It To The Streets”

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - “The Fever”

Linda Ronstadt - “Someone To Lay Beside Me”

Genesis - “Ripples”

The Eagles - “Life In The Fast Lane”

Peter Frampton - “Do You Feel Like We Do” from Frampton Comes Alive!

Sex Pistols - “Anarchy In The UK”

J. Geils Band - “Give it To Me”

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band- “Katmandu” from 'Live' Bullet

Peter Tosh - “Legalize It”

Paul McCartney & Wings - “Silly Love Songs”

Ramones - “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend”

Steely Dan - “Don’t Take Me Alive”

10cc- “I’m Mandy Fly Me”

Electric Light Orchestra - “Telephone Line”

Led Zeppelin - “Stairway To Heaven” from The Song Remains the Same