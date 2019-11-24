This week we returned to a year of war, protests in the streets, space travel for real and on the silver screen and lots of astounding music from the year 1968. Our trip back was uneventful, although the mention of an album that came out in 1969 did cause a minor timequake. Fortunately, everything was the same when we arrived safely back in New Chicago. Here's the playlist:

"Itchycoo Park" by the Small Faces

"Magic Bus" by the Who

"Stormy" by the Classics IV

"I Got the Feelin'" by James Brown

"I Can't Quit Her" by Blood, Sweat and Tears

"Kentucky Woman" by Deep Purple

"Mony Mony" by Tommy James and the Shondells

"Fresh Garbage" by Spirit

"All Along the Watchtower" by Jimi Hendrix

"With a Little Help From My Friends" by Joe Cocker

"Light My Fire" by Jose Feliciano

"On the Road Again" by Canned Heat

"Dance To the Music" by Sly and the Family Stone

"White Room" by Cream

"Waterloo Sunset" by the Kinks

"Spanish Caravan" by the Doors

"Nobody But Me" by the Human Beinz

"Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except Me and My Monkey" by the Beatles

"Magic Carpet Ride" by Steppenwolf

"Since You've Been Gone" by Aretha Franklin

"Legend of a Mind" by the Moody Blues

"Jumpin' Jack Flash" by the Rolling Stones

"Journey To the Center Of the Mind" by the Amboy Dukes

"Son of a Preacher Man" by Dusty Springfield

"Feelin' Alright" by Traffic

"Bend Me, Shape Me" by American Breed

"I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye

"The Weight" by The Band

"Abraham, Martin and John" by Dion

"Fire" by the Crazy World of Arthur Brown

"Time Has Come Today" by the Chambers Brothers

"Susie Q" by Credence Clearwater Revival

"I Love You" by People!

"Rocky Racoon" by the Beatles

"The Dock of the Bay" by Otis Redding