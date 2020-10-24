It's a long way back if you want to rock and roll like it's 1969 but we made it without incident and even celebrated with a dazzling Joshua Tree light show at the entrace to the wormhole. (It cost us a small fortune in exotic matter, but it was a trade-out.) Like every year, a lot of stuff happened. The Beatles played their last live show, Woodstock set the standard for outdoor festivals and Altamont took us in the opposite direction. Astronauts walked on the Moon and the Cubs went into the depths. I was a mostly reliable narrator, but I failed to backsell "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells because the sun was in my eyes. It's on the list here:

"Medicated Goo" by Traffic

"Evil Ways" by Santana

"Trouble No More" by the Allman Brothers Band

"The Thrill is Gone" by B.B. King

"Space Oddity" by David Bowie

"Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells

"Never Comes the Day" by the Moody Blues

"Fat Man" by Jethro Tull

"Runnin' Blue" by the Doors

"Corinna" by Taj Mahal

"It's Your Thing" by the Isley Brothers

"Miodnight Rambler" by the Rolling Stones

"Up On Cripple Creek" by the Band

"Lodi" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Cowgirl in the Sand" by Neil Young

"Room To Move" by John Mayall

"Quicksilver Girl" by Steve Miller Band

"Saint Stephen" by the Grateful Dead

Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)" by Steam

"Can't Find My Way Home" by Blind Faith

"Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You" by Bob Dylan

"Volunteers" by Jefferson Airplane

"Oh Darling" by the Beatles

"Thank You" by Led Zeppelin

"Overture: It's a Boy" by the Who

"Undun" by the Guess Who

"Stone Free" by Jimi Hendrix Experience

"Everyday People" by Sly and the Family Stone

"She Came In Through the Bathroom Window" by Joe Cocker

"Time Is Tight" by Booker T and the MGs

"Forty-Nine Bye-Byes" by Crosby, Stills and Nash

"Kozmic Blues" by Janis Joplin