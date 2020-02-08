Despite not being able to say Full Tilt Boogie Band in 50 tries and an unfortunate time swirl which almost resulted in a minor paradox (do we really need centipedes anyway?), our trip back to 1971 was successful. Alan Shepard played golf on the moon, the Mariner probe scanned Mars and we sampled blockbusters albums from Bowie to the Rolling Stones. We even listened to the pre-pizza version of a Zeppelin classic. (Your comments always appreciated.) Here's the playlist:

"Peace Train" by Cat Stevens

"Move Over" by Janis Joplin

"Dust My Broom" by Freddie King

"Too Many People" by Paul McCartney

"Behind Blue Eyes" by the Who

"I'm Eighteen" by Alice Cooper

"Stranger In a Strange Land" by Leon Russell

"Changes" by David Bowie

"Smiling Faces" by Undisputed Truth

"Rock and Roll Stew" by Traffic

"Levon" by Elton John

"Stairway To Heaven" by Led Zeppelin

"Baby Blue by Badfinger

"Bang A Gong" by T Rex

"Bertha" by the Grateful Dead

"Sweet Hitch-Hiker" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Family Affair" by Sly and the Family Stone

"Angel" by Jimi Hendrix

"Signs' by Five Man Electrical Band

"One Of These Days" by Pink Floyd

"Reason To Believe" by Rod Stewart

"The Wasp" by the Doors

"Chicago" by Graham Nash

"I'd Love To Change the World" by Ten Years After

"Beautiful" by Carole King

"Cross Eyed Mary" by Jethro Tull

"Starship Trooper" by Yes

"Wild Night" by Van Morrison

"Walk Away" by the James Gang

"Wild Horses" by the Rolling Stones



