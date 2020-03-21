Related: Saturday Morning Flashback playlist 3/21/20

It was back to 1974 for three hours of shelter at home music and memories from a year that featured the first resignation of a US president, a classic comeback from a heavyweight champion and lots of terrific tunes. Here's the playlist:

"Sally Can't Dance" by Lou Reed

"Skating Away On the Thin Ice of a New Day" by Jethro Tull

"Crime of the Century" by Supertramp

"Poetry Man" by Phoebe Snow

"Mirage" by Santana

"The South's Gonna Do It Again" by Charlie Daniels Band

"Ain't Too Proud To Beg" by the Rolling Stones

"Help Me" by Joni Mitchell

"Same Old Song and Dance" by Aerosmith

"Feats Don't Fail Me Now" by Little Feat

"Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" by Elton John

"Musta Got Lost" by J. Geils Band

"Junior's Farm" by Paul McCartney

"Time Out" by Joe Walsh

"For A Dancer" by Jackson Browne

"Boogie On Reggae Woman" by Stevie Wonder

"Some Kind of Wonderful" by Grand Funk Railroad

"The Thrill of It All" by Roxy Music

"Jackie Blue" by the Ozark Mountain Daredevils

"Seagull" by Bad Company

"People Say" by the Meters

"Any Major Dude Will Tell You" by Steely Dan

"Mainline Florida" by Eric Clapton

"Don't Ask Me No Questions" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway" by Genesis

"All the Young Dudes" (live) by David Bowie

"Take Me To the River" by Al Green

"Scarlet Begonias" by the Grateful Dead

"On the Border" by the Eagles

"Whatever Gets You Through the Night" by John Lennon

"Pure and Easy" by the Who

"Ride the Tiger" by Jefferson Starship

"Walk On" by Neil Young