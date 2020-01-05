Related: Flashback Playlist 1/4/20

This week we returned to another pivotal year in rock history, heading back to 1975 for a wild three hour tour that included a look at the top five box office winners at the theater from the Regular Guy, the fashion trends for men and women (hello leisure suit!) and a crazy mish-mash of music that included searing art-rock, reggae classics and some top-forty pop gems. Here's the playlist:

"Katmandu" by Bob Seger

"Low Rider" by War

"Simple Twist of Fate" by Bob Dylan

"Both Ends Burning" by Roxy Music

"Fire On the Bayou" by the Meters

"Take Me In Your Arms" by the Doobie Brothers

"Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith

"Sister Moonshine" by Supertramp

"Monday Morning" by Fleetwood Mac

"Jungleland" by Bruce Springsteen

"Bad Sneakers" by Steely Dan

"Fire On High" by Electric Light Orchestra

"Sing A Song" by Earth, Wind & Fire

"Real Man" by Todd Rundgren

"Dream Weaver" by Gary Wright

"Slip Kid" by the Who

"To the Last Whale" by Crosby and Nash

"Have A Cigar" by Pink Floyd

"Pressure Drop" by Toots and the Maytals

"Sister Golden Hair" by America

"Feel Like Makin' Love" by Bad Company

"Almost Saturday Night" by John Fogerty

"Fame" by David Bowie

"Listen To What the Man Said" by Paul McCartney

"Cause We Ended As Lovers" by Jeff Beck

"One Of These Nights" by the Eagles

"Houses Of the Holy" by Led Zeppelin

"Franklin's Tower" by Grateful Dead

"Killer Queen" by Queen

"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy" by Elton John

"Tush" by ZZ Top

"Lively Up Yourself" by Bob Marley and the Wailers