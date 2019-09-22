Related: 1976 Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist

When a house in the neighborhood is torn down and replaced, it's often difficult to remember what the original structure looked like, especially as time goes by. The same is true with rock and roll history as the years and songs start to blend together in our memories. Fortunately, we have Saturday Morning Flashback to revive and revisit key years in modern music in a neat and tidy package to begin every weekend. This time it was a trip back to 1976, our bicentennial Anno Domini. We said goodbye again to famous reclusice aviator-billionaire Howard Hughes, re-cheered Nadia Comaneci on her perfect Olympic gymnastic routines and sampled the tunes of the day from epic live albums, including the number one album on the WXRT Listener Poll, Frampton Comes Alive, adventurous prog rock, singer-songwriters and a hodgepodge of uncorrelated numbers that tied everything together somehow. Here's the playlist:

"Venus and Mars/Rock Show/Jet" (live) by Paul McCartney and Wings

"The Pretender" by Jackson Browne

"Shower the People" by James Taylor

"Magic Man" by Heart

"Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me" by Wareen Zevon

"Coyote" by Joni Mitchell

"So Into You" by the Atlanta Rhythm Section

"Don't Touch Me There" by the Tubes

"Golden Years" by David Bowie

"So Fine" by ELO

"Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas

"Anything That's Rock N' Roll" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"New Kid In Town" by the Eagles

"El Diablo" by ZZ Top

"Kid Charlemagne" by Steely Dan

"Hot Stuff" by Rolling Stones

"As" by Stevie Wonder

"Take the Money and Run" by Steve Miller Band

"Jailbreak" by Thin Lizzy

"Squonk" by Genesis

"Sunburst" by Bob Seger

"Step Right Up" by Tom Waits

"Rubberband Man" by the Spinners

"Both Ends Burning" (live) by Roxy Music

"Song Remains the Same" (live) by Led Zeppelin

"Couldn't Get It Right" by the Climax Blues Band

"Baby, I love Your Way" (live) by Peter Frampton

"Crackerbox Palace" by George Harrison

"It Keeps You Runnin'" by the Doobie Brothers