Related: Saturday Morning Flashback playlist 7/4/20

We celebrated Independence Day 2020 with a trip back to the nation's 200th birthday, the Bicentennial year of 1976. Despite some fireworks turbulence, our journey back through the years was paradox free and uneventful. We hailed the birth of Apple computers, the flight of the Concorde and the unveiling of the space shuttle Enterprise. The music was amazing and including sonic paradigm shifters from the Sex Pistols and Ramones, tender ballads from Linda Rondstadt and Jackson Browne and lots of great live double album offerings from Frampto, Seger and Led Zeppelin. Here's the playlist:

"Crackerbox Palace" from George Harrison

"The Boys Are Back In Town" by Thin Lizzy

"Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder

"Honey Child" by Bad Company

"Somebody To Love" by Queen

"You Are the Woman" by Firefall

"Serenade" by Steve Miller Band

"Blinded By the Light" by Manfred Manns Earth Band

"Hand of Fate" by the Rolling Stones

"Here Comes Those Tears Again" by Jackson Browne

"Smokin'" by Boston

"Takin' It To the Streets" by the Doobie Brothers

"The Fever" by Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

"Someone To Lay Beside Me" by Linda Rondstadt

"Ripples" by Genesis

"Life in the Fast Lane" by the Eagles

"Do You Feel Like We Do (live)" Frampton Comes Alive (Peter starred in a Black Sheep Squadron episode in 1978)

"Anarchy In the U.K." by the Sex Pistols

"Give It To Me" by the J.Geils Band

"Katmandu" (live) by Bob Seger

"Legalize It" by Peter Tosh

"Silly Love Songs" by Paul McCartney and Wings

"I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend" by Ramones

"Don't Take Me Alive" by Steely Dan

"I'm Mandy, Fly Me" by 10 CC

"Telephone Line" by ELO

"Stairway To Heaven" (live) by Led Zeppelin