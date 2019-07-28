Related: Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 1977 7/27/19

It was another exciting return to 1977 on this week's Saturday Morning Flashback, filled with memories like the New York City 25 hour blackout, the debut of Apple 2 computers and the Atari 2600 game console, and the death of Elvis Presley. We also mourned the loss of Ronnie Van Zandt and Steve and Cassie Gaines in the horrific crash of the Lynyrd Skynyrd tour plane. Mostly, we revelled in the fantastic music blend of the year with long sets that covered the gamut from glam rock to early explorations of electro-folk and everything in between. Here's the playlist:

"She's Not There" by Santana

"Downed" by Cheap Trick

"Slip Slidin' Away" by Paul Simon

"Juke Box Music" by the Kinks

"Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions" by Queen

"You're Made That Way" by Doobie Brothers

"Sweet Wine of Love" by Robin Trower

"Give A Little Bit" by Supertramp

"I know What I like" (live) by Genesis

"Old Schoolyard" by Cat Stevens

"Peg" by Steely Dan

"96 Degrees in the Shade" by Third World

"The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac

"Love Is the Answer" by Utopia

"Two Tickets To Paradise' by Eddie Money

"The Passenger" by Iggy Pop

"Time Is Running Out" by Steve Winwood

"Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett

"The Load Out/Stay" by Jackson Browne

"Kick It Out" by Heart

"Time Loves A Hero" by Little Feat

"Shadow Captain" by Crosby, Stills and Nash

"Pulled Up" by Talking Heads

"Turn To Stone" by ELO

"Rockaway Beach" by the Ramones

"Estimated Prophet" by Grateful Dead

"Lovely Day" by Bill Withers

"I Know a Little" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"Ebony Eyes" by Bob Welch

"Heroes" by David Bowie