It was a 41 year trip against the time flow to 1978 today on Flashback and we didn't waste a (negative) second, immediately reviewing the years events like the birth of In Vitro Fertilization baby Louise Brown, the Camp David Peace Accord and the beginning of The Hitchhikers Guide To the Galaxy on BBC4 radio. We relived the loss of Keith Moon, Terry Kath and Sandy Denny and wondered aloud about who would wear puppet mittens and turtlenecks. Of course, there was plenty of compelling music, here's the setlist:

"Sister Disco" by the Who

"Remember" by Greg Kihn

"Sun Is Shining" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"Hear Of Glass" Blondie

"At the Station" by Joe Walsh

"Beast of Burden" by the Rolling Stones

"Ooh Baby Baby" by Linda Rondstadt

"Son Of A Son Of A Sailor" by Jimmy Buffett

"Lawyers, Guns and Money" by Warren Zevon

"Moving In Stereo" by the Cars

"Good Lovin'" by the Grateful Dead

"Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll" by Ian Dury and the Blockheads

"Zanzibar" by Billy Joel

"Dreadlock Holiday" by Ten CC

"FM" by Steely Dan

"Promised Land" by Bruce Springsteen

"Fat Bottomed Girls" by Queen

"Take Me To the River" by Talking Heads

"So It Goes" by Nick Lowe

"Time Passages" by Al Stewart

"Let the Good Times Roll" by Koko Taylor

"Next To You" by the Police

"Hollywood Nights" by Bob Seger

"Lotta Love" by Neil Young

"Pump It Up" by Elvis Costello

"Surrender" by Cheap Trick

"Heaven Help the Fool" by Bob Weir

"Down To the Waterline" by Dire Straits

"Take Me I'm Yours" by Squeeze

"When the Whip Comes Down" by the Rolling Stones

"Follow You, Follow Me" by Genesis

"Heartless" by Heart