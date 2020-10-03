Back to the big 80's this week for giant hair, lavish productions, the Regular Guy's review of Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Rolling Stones do pay-per-view and play Rockford! Here's the Flashback playlist for 1981:

"Monday" by the Jam

"Lunatic Fringe" by Red Rider

"Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty

"Victim of Love" by the Cars

"Waiting On a Friend" by the Rolling Stones

"Behind the Lines" by Phil Collins

"Don't Let Go the Coat" by the Who

"Up Periscope" by Novo Combo

"Waiting For a Girl Like You" by Foreigner

"Crazy 'Bout An Automobile" by Ry Cooder

"Spirits In The Material World" by the Police

"R.O.C.K." by Garland Jeffries

"Better Things" by the Kinks

"Her Strut" (live) by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

"Police On My Back" by the Police

"For You" by Manfred Mann's Earth Band

"Can't Stop Hurting Myself" by Greg Kihn Band

"The Voice" by the Moody Blues

"Find Your Way Back" by Jefferson Starship

"Rivers" by Joe Walsh

"Cuban Slide" by the Pretenders

"Almost Saturday Night" by Dave Edmunds

"Gloria" by U2

"Sausalito Summer Night" by Diesel

"The Sensitive Kind" by Santana

"We Got the Beat" by the Go Go's

"Through Being Cool" by Devo

"Fire On the Bayou" by the Neville Brothers

"A Woman In Love" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Just Can't Get Enough" by Depeche Mode

"No Reply At All" by Genesis

"Black Limousine" by the Rolling Stones

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (live accoustic) by Pete Townshend