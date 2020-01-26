Related: Flashback playlist 1/25/20

This week our chronal setting on the time machine was 1982, the year of the first artificial heart, record cold in Chicago and the discovery of the Titanic's watery grave. It was an excellent year for music with a homegrown masterpiece from Bruce Springsteen, the Clash Combat Rock commercial breakthrough and what turned out to be the final Roxy Music album. Here's the playlist:

"Down Under" by Men At Work

"Hearbeat" by King Crimson

"Space Age Love Song" by Flock of Seagulls

"Wasted On the Way" by Crosby, Stills and Nash

"Should I Stay Or Should I Go" by the Clash

"I Can't Hold On" by Squeeze

"Athena" by the Who

"Save It For Later" by English Beat

"One Draw" by Rita Marley

"Hold On" by Santana

"Red Skies" by the Fixx

"Johnny 99" by Bruce Springsteen

"Wildest Dreams" by Asia

"Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go" by Soft Cell

"Man Out Of Time" by Elvis Costello

"If You Want My Love" by Cheap Trick

"Jack & Diane" by John Mellencamp

"Looking For the Next Best Thing" by Warren Zevon

"Hungry Like the Wolf" by Duran Duran

"Town Called Malice" by the Jam

"Roll Me Away" by Bob Seger

"Talk Talk" by Talk Talk

"Don't Change" by INXS

"Shakin'" by Eddie Money

"More Than This" by Roxy Music

"Mary Anne" by Marshall Crenshaw

"Ebony and Ivory" by Paul McCartney

"Don't Go" by Yaz

"I Have the Touch" by Peter Gabriel

"1999" by Prince

"Face Dances Part 2" by Pete Townshend

"Nobody's Business" by Don Henley

"I.G.Y." by Donald Fagan