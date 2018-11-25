Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 1983 11/24/18

Related:

It was time again to return to one of the years that shaped our musical world and so it was back to 1983 on Saturday Morning Plashback. Our trip to the past was uneventful and, once there, we marveled at the beginning of the modern internet, Pioneer 10's epic flyby of Neptune and Michael Jackson's Motown Special moonwalk. Mary Dixon brought us up to date on the stories that shaped the Windy City then, including the mayoral election of Harold Washington and, mostly, we enjoyed long sets of tunes from a time that covered all the musical bases and some that we're still waiting to touch again. Here's the playlist:

"Whistle Down the Wind" by Nick Heyward

"King of Pain" by the Police

"I've Got A Rock N Roll Heart" by Eric Clapton

"In a Big Country" by Big Country

"Jealous Guy" (live) by Roxy Music

"Let's Go To Bed" by the Cure

"Electric Avenue" by Eddy Grant

"Two Hearts Beat As One" by U2

"Gimme All Your Lovin'" by ZZ Top

"One Thing Leads To Another" by the Fixx

"Twisting By the Pool" by Dire Straits

"I'm Still Standing" by Elton John

"Slipping Away" by Dave Edmunds

"Don't Forget To Dance" by the Kinks

"Swamp" by Talking Heads

"Belly of the Whale" by Burning Sensations

"Change" by Tears For Fears

"Just a Job To Do" by Genesis

"I Love L.A." by Randy Newman

"Leave It" by Yes

"Church of the Poison Mind" by Culture Club

"Whenever You're On Mind" by Marshall Crenshaw

"Modern Love" by David Bowie

"Love Struck Baby" by Stevie Ray Vaughan

"Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics

"I Go Swimming" by Peter Gabriel

"Big Log" by Robert Plant

"Blister In the Sun" by Violent Femmes

"For A Rocker" by Jackson Browne

"True Love-Part II" by X

"Authority Song" by John Mellencamp

"For What Its Worth" (live) by Crosby, Stills and Nash

"Eyes Without a Face" by Billy Idol

"One Thing" (12" extended mix) by INXS