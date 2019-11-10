Related: 1983 Flashback Playlist

Whether it was the year of your birth, wedding, or high school graduation, 1983 offered a rich trove of memories including the start of the modern day internet, the first American woman in space and the winning ugly White Sox made the post-season. The Regular Guy reviewed the Tom Cruise breakout movie Risky Business and we were greatful again that World War 3 was averted by Mr. Petrov and his crew in the Soviet Union 36 years ago. Our trip into the past on Flashback was uneventful (although we were sorely tempted to grab an original Mario Bros arcade game, which, aside from paradox problems, wouldn't fit into the time machine) and we returned empty handed but refreshed after long sets of terrific 80's rock. Here's the playlist:

"Whenever You're On My Mind" by Marshall Crenshaw

"In A Big Country" by Big Country

"Living On The Edge" by Jim Capaldi

"Home By the Sea" by Genesis

"Girlfriend Is Better" by Talking Heads

"Mirror Man" by Human League

"Pink Houses" by John Mellencamp

"Undercover of the Night" by the Rolling Stones

"Owner of a Lonely Heart" by Yes

"Suddenly Last Summer" by the Motels

"Radio Free Europe" by R.E.M.

"Photgraph" by Def Leppard

"Walking In Your Footsteps" by the Police

"You Can't Take Love For Granted" by Graham Parker

"Here Comes the Rain Again" by Eurythmics

"Let's Go To Bed" by the Cure

"Bang the Drum All Day" by Todd Rundgren

"Whistle Down the Wind" by Nick Heyward

"Rebel Yell" by Billy Idol

"Sweetheart Like You" by Bob Dylan

"Cat People" (LP version) by David Bowie

"Saved By Zero" by the Fixx

"Safety Dance" by Men Without Hats

"Seconds" by U2

"I Need You Tonight" by ZZ Top

"Our House" by Madness

"Major Tom" by Peter Schilling

"Everyday I Write the Book" by Elvis Costello

"Far Post" (import single) by Robert Plant

"Biko" (live) by Peter Gabriel