It's always a little disquieting to return to the Orwell-cursed year of 1984, but our journey once again proceeded without incident. (The presenter did use the word "halcyon" twice in the same break but that was an internal error.) Fears of creating an alternative time-line where Big Brother takes charge should be taken seriously and that's why we always exercise extra caution, especially with reguard to the paradox filters and time stream dampers. We are increasingly tempted to adjust the Cubs/Padres 1984 playoff lineup card, but even the slightest revision of the past could be catastrophic. We wisely let the music do the talking, because it was fantastic. Here's the playlist:

"Living On A Thin Line" by the Kinks

"Dance Hall Days" by Wang Chung

"You're the Best Thing" by Style Council

"Smuggler's Blues" by Glenn Fry

"Home of the Brave" by the Nails

"Radio Ga Ga" by Queen

"Go Insane" by Lindsey Buckingham

"So. Central Rain" by R.E.M.

"The Boys of Summer" by Don Henley

"Thin Line Between Love and Hate" by the Pretenders

"Will the Wolf Survive" by Los LObos

"The Only Flame In Town" by Elvis Costello

"Cold Shot" by Stevie Ray Vaughan

"Purple Rain" by Prince

"Love On the Air" by David Gilmour

"Dear Prudence" by Siouxsie and the Banshees

"Waterfront" by Simple Minds

"No More Lonely Nights" by Paul McCartney

"You Might Think" by the Cars

"Private Dancer" by Tina Turner

"Born in the U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen

"Life During Wartime" (Live Stop) by Talking Heads

"Wouldn't It Be Good" by Nik Kershaw

"The Unforgettable Fire" by U2

"If I Had a Rocket Launcher" by Bruce Cockburn

"Jump" by Van Halen

"The Ghost In You" by Psychedelic Furs

"Sea of Love" by the Honeydrippers

"Doctor Doctor" by the Thompson Twins

"Be My Number Two" by Joe Jackson