1988: A Brief History Of Time, Keith Goes Solo, and Adele Is Born

Related: Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 1988 6/8/19

We returned once again to 1988, navigating the time eddies and rapids with instruments that are part machine and part intuition. The trip was uneventful except for a check chrono-manifold light that can wait until next week. There was talk of the great drought, trendy fashions of the day and the fearsome death toll that included Roy Orbison and Roy Buchanan. The Regular Guy took us back to the show for a look at the best movies of the year and made a good case that Die Hard was a great Christmas flick. As always, we enjoyed a sampling of the years best music. Here's the playlist:

"Holding On" by Steve Winwood

"I'm Sorry" by Hothouse Flowers

"If I Had a Boat" by Lyle Lovett

"This Notes For You" by Neil Young

"Jane Says" by Jane's Addiction

"Take It So Hard" by Keith Richards

"Anchorage" by Michele Schocked

"The Dead Heart" by Midnight Oil

"Come Out To Play" by UB40

"Better Be Home Soon" by Crowded House

"Paper Thin" by John Hiatt

"Don't Be Cruel" by Cheap Trick

"Balloon Man" by Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians

"What I Am" by Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians

"Only A Memory" by the Smithereens

"Sweet Jane" by Cowboy Junkies

"Dance On My Own" by Robert Plant

"Mr. Jones" by Talking Heads

"Tomorrow People' by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers

"Crush Of Love" by Joe Satriani

"Under the Milky Way" by the Church

"It's Money That Matters" by Randy Newman

"Pop Song 89" by R.E.M.

"I'm An Adult Now" by The Pursuit Of Happiness

"End of the Line" by Traveling Wilburys

"Copperhead Road" by Steve Earle

"Bring Me Some Water" by Melissa Etheridge

"The Promise" by When In Rome

"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" (live) by U2

"Look Out Any Window" by Bruce Hornsby and the Range

"Glamour Boys" by Living Colour

"People Have the Power" by Patti Smith