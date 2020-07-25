It was back to 1988 this week on Flashback, the year of Iran/Contra, MVP Michael Jordan, and the debut of Prozac, the stealth bomber and crack cocaine. The music was all over the map as usual and included everything from one-hit wonders, Big 80's power balladry, and even an underwater inspired trick musical question. As always, no paradoxes were created by our trip back in time. (Although, how would we know if there were?) Here's the playlist:

"This Note's For You" by Neil Young

"Paper Thin" by John Hiatt

"Like the Way I do" by Melissa Etheridge

"Sell My Soul" by Midnight Oil

"(Nothing But) Flowers" by Talking Heads

"Let It Roll" by Little Feat

"Stand" by R.E.M.

"What I Am" by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

"I'm Sorry" by Hothouse Flowers

"Tomorrow People" by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers

"Take It So Hard" by Keith Richards

"M-O-N-E-Y" by Lyle Lovett

"After Midnight 88" by Eric Clapton

"Glamour Boys" by Living Colour

"House We Used To Live In" by Smithereens

"When It's Love" by Van Halen

"Birth, School, Work, Death" by Godfathers

"Dance On My Own" by Robert Plant

"Come Out To Play" by UB40

"Talkin' Bout a Revolution" by Tracy Chapman

"Ana Ng" by They Might Be Giants

"Better Be Home Soon" by Crowded House

"Last Night" by Traveling Wilburys

"Copperhead Road" by Steve Earle

"Desire" by U2

"The Promise" by When In Rome

"Night Patrol" by Robert Cray

"Don't You Know What the Night Can Do" by Steve Winwood

"I'm An Adult Now" by The Pursuit of Happiness

"Under the Milky Way" by The Church

"Where Is My Mind" by the Pixies

"Simply Irresistible" by Robert Palmer

"People Have the Power" by Patti Smith