It was 25 years down the corridor of time to our Flashback destination today for a delightful and sometimes poignant romp through the days of grunge, Netscape, the death of Kurt Cobain, Michael Jordan playing baseball and the Voodoo Lounge opening for two days at Soldier Field. The sets were long and varied and they conjured up ghosts from the past just like they were supposed to do. Here's the setlist:

"Stay" by Lisa Loeb

"A Murder of One" by Counting Crows

"Fall Down" by Toad the Wet Sprocket

"Bang and Blame" by R.E.M.

"No Excuses" by Alice In Chains

"It's Good To Be King" by Tom Petty

"Doll Parts" by Hole

"Wild Night" by John Mellencamp

"Love Sneaking Up On You" by Bonnie Raitt

"Blue Christmas" by Collective Soul

"Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

"Loser" by Beck

"Hold My Hand" by Hootie and the Blowfish

"Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden

"Fade Into You" by Mazzy Star

"Sledgehammer" (live) by Peter Gabriel

"Come Out and Play" by The Offspring

"Hook" by Blues Traveler

"If I Had a Rocket Launcher" by Bruce Cockburn

"I'll Stand By You" by the Pretenders

"Buddy Holly" by Weezer

"MMMM MMMM MMMM MMMM" by Crash Test Dummies

"I Alone" by Live

"Love Is Strong" by Rolling Stones

"All For You" by Sister Hazel

"Cornflake Girl" by Tori Amos

"Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

"Live Forever" by Oasis

"Yellow Ledbetter" by Pearl Jam

"Airplane" by Widespread Panic

"Welcome To Paradise" by Green Day

"Hallelujah" by Jeff Buckley

"Dumb" (unplugged) by Nirvana

"Girl, You'll Be a Woman soon" by Urge Overkill