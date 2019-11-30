Kurt Cobain Passes, Jordan Goes White Sox and Voodoo Comes To Soldier Field

November 30, 2019
Saturday Morning Flashback
Stones Voodoo Lounge tour ticket stub
Categories: 
Weekends

It was 25 years down the corridor of time to our Flashback destination today for a delightful and sometimes poignant romp through the days of grunge, Netscape, the death of Kurt Cobain, Michael Jordan playing baseball and the Voodoo Lounge opening for two days at Soldier Field. The sets were long and varied and they conjured up ghosts from the past just like they were supposed to do. Here's the setlist:

"Stay" by Lisa Loeb

"A Murder of One" by Counting Crows

"Fall Down" by Toad the Wet Sprocket

"Bang and Blame" by R.E.M.

"No Excuses" by Alice In Chains

"It's Good To Be King" by Tom Petty

"Doll Parts" by Hole

"Wild Night" by John Mellencamp

"Love Sneaking Up On You" by Bonnie Raitt

"Blue Christmas" by Collective Soul

"Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

"Loser" by Beck

"Hold My Hand" by Hootie and the Blowfish

"Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden

"Fade Into You" by Mazzy Star

"Sledgehammer" (live) by Peter Gabriel

"Come Out and Play" by The Offspring

"Hook" by Blues Traveler

"If I Had a Rocket Launcher" by Bruce Cockburn

"I'll Stand By You" by the Pretenders

"Buddy Holly" by Weezer

"MMMM MMMM MMMM MMMM" by Crash Test Dummies

"I Alone" by Live

"Love Is Strong" by Rolling Stones

"All For You" by Sister Hazel

"Cornflake Girl" by Tori Amos

"Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

"Live Forever" by Oasis

"Yellow Ledbetter" by Pearl Jam

"Airplane" by Widespread Panic

"Welcome To Paradise" by Green Day

"Hallelujah" by Jeff Buckley

"Dumb" (unplugged) by Nirvana

"Girl, You'll Be a Woman soon" by Urge Overkill

 

 

Tags: 
93XRT.com/1994-flashback-playlist-Cobain-Stones-Jordan

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Ford v Ferrari Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Irishman Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Terminator: Dark Fate Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Current War Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Zombieland: Double Tap Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Gemini Man Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes