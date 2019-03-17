1993 Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 3/16/19

Related: 1993 Flashback Playlist 3/16/19

It was back to 1993 this week and it sounded even better than the first time around with terrific contributions from Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair and Urge Overkill (who helped make Chicago the center of the Alternative Rock universe back then.) We also enjoyed fabulous contributions from Irish rockers like Van Morrison, Hothouse Flowers, the Cranberries and U2 to help us celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend (2019). (The Celtic muse said it was OK to be anachronistic during a festive time.) Lin Brehmer reminded us what TV shows we were watching before they became reruns and everyone had a wonderful trip back to the nineties. Here's the playlist:

"If I Ever Lose My Faith In You" by Sting

"Break It Down Again" by Tears For Fears

"Late At Night" by The Iguanas

"Lonely Avenue" by Van Morrison

"It's Allright" by Big Head Todd and the Monsters

"Soul To Squeeze" Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Zooropa" by U2

"Dreams" by the Cranberries

"Low" by Cracker

"Hey Jack Kerouac" (unplugged) by Ten Thousand Maniacs

"Today" by Smashing Pumpkins

"Found Out About You" by Gin Blossoms

"Come Undone" by Duran Duran

"Feels Like Rain" by Buddy Guy

"Slow Emotion Replay" by The The

"The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by R.E.M.

"Creep" by Radiohead

"Help Me, Mary" by Liz Phair

"Crazy Mary" by Pearl Jam

"Closer To Free" by Bodeans

"What If I Came Knocking" by John Mellencamp

"Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana

"Pets" by Porno For Pyros

"I Put a Spell On You" by Bryan Ferry

"Wondering" by Widespread Panic

"Mary Jane's Last Dance" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Sister Havana" by Urge Overkill

"Living On the Edge" by Aerosmith

"Solitary Man" by Chris Isaak

"Two Princes" by Spin Doctors

"Thing Of Beauty" by Hothouse Flowers