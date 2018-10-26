Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in November
Time to binge on some classics from the 80s, 90s, and 00s
Despite the falling temperatures, November is shaping up to be a hot month for fans of Netflix.
Whether it's movies or shows from the 80s, 90s, or 00s or can't-miss originals, the streaming service is going big this coming month.
Sixteen Candles, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Sex and the City: The Movie highlight some of the biggest big screen additions in November. Of course, we're all kinds of hyped for the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot later in the month and season six of House of Cards in just about a week. Here's a preview of what else you can expect:
Here's a complete list of what's hitting your preferred screen in November:
11/1/18:
- Angela's Christmas - Netflix Original
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game - Director's Cut
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Jet Li's Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement - Netflix Original
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
11/2/18:
- Brainchild - Netflix Original
- House of Cards Season 6 - Netflix Original
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black - Netflix Original
- The Holiday Calendar - Netflix Original
- The Other Side of the Wind - Netflix Original
- They'll Love Me When I'm Dead - Netflix Original
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4 - Netflix Original
11/3/18:
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
11/4/18:
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Begins Oct. 28; Streaming Every Sunday) - Netflix Original
11/5/18:
- Homecoming Season 1
- John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons - Netflix Original
11/7/18:
- Into the Forest
11/8/18:
- The Sea of Trees
11/9/18:
- Beat Bugs Season 3 - Netflix Original
- La Reina del Flow - Netflix Original
- Medal of Honor - Netflix Original
- Outlaw King - Netflix Original
- Spirit Riding Free Season 7 - Netflix Original
- Super Drags - Netflix Original
- The Great British Baking Show Collection 6 - Netflix Original
- Treehouse Detectives Season 2 - Netflix Original
- Westside - Netflix Original
11/12/18:
- Green Room
11/13/18:
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin - Netflix Original
- Oh My Ghost - Netflix Original
- Warrior - Netflix Original
11/15/18:
- May the Devil Take You - Netflix Original
- The Crew - Netflix Original
11/16/18:
- Cam - Netflix Original
- Narcos: Mexico - Netflix Original
- Ponysitters Club Season 2 - Netflix Original
- Prince of Peoria - Netflix Original
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power - Netflix Original
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Netflix Original
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method - Netflix Original
- The Princess Switch - Netflix Original
11/18/18:
- The Pixar Story
11/19/18:
- The Last Kingdom Season 3 - Netflix Original
11/20/18:
- Kulipari: Dream Walker - Netflix Original
- Motown Magic - Netflix Original
- Sabrina - Netflix Original
- The Final Table - Netflix Original
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia - Netflix Original
11/21/18:
- The Tribe - Netflix Original
11/22/18:
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet - Netflix Original
- The Christmas Chronicles - Netflix Original
11/23/18:
- Frontier Season 3 - Netflix Original
- Fugitiva - Netflix Original
- Sick Note Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Original
- To Build or Not to Build Season 2
11/25/18:
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
11/27/18:
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel - Netflix Original
11/29/18:
- Pocoyo Season 4
11/30/18:
- 1983 - Netflix Original
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding - Netflix Original
- Baby - Netflix Original
- Death by Magic - Netflix Original
- F is for Family Season 3 - Netflix Original
- Happy as Lazzaro - Netflix Original
- Rajma Chawal - Netflix Original
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2 - Netflix Original
- The World is Yours - Netflix Original
- Tiempo compartido - Netflix Original
Check back to soon to find out when your favorites are leaving Netflix as well. Meantime, happy bingeing!