Set Traditional organic vegan ingredient Super Food in Middle East and Asian cooking cereals

Irina Maslova | Dreamstime.com

Take Steps Toward Green Living with These Easy Recipes

By: Heather Rivera

June 11, 2018
Categories: 
1Thing

It’s June! Going vegan is one of the biggest trending food choices for 2018 and even doing just a couple meat-free meals a week makes a huge impact. Whether you just want to try some great recipes or are planning on going completely meat and dairy-free, vegan food is making it’s yummy mark in 2018!

These vegan recipes could work for your next meal:

Click here to see more vegan food ideas. Enjoy! 

Tags: 
recipes
vegan
1Thing