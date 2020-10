Breakfast With The Beatles 10/25/2020

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – OCTOBER 25, 2020

8 AM

WHEN I’M 64

I’M LOOKING THROUGH YOU (ANTHOLOGY)

IDES OF MARCH – A DAY IN THE LIFE

KANSAS CITY – (U.S. MONO)

PAUL – GET ON THE RIGHT THING

GEORGE – WHAT IS LIFE

SHE SAID SHE SAID

JOHN – STEEL AND GLASS (2020 REMIX)

RAMSEY LEWIS – JULIA

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER

LOVE ME DO (SINGLE)

RINGO – POSTCARDS FROM PARADISE

9 AM

IF I NEEDED SOMEONE

GEORGE – MISS O’DELL (B-SIDE)

BLIND MELON – JOHN SINCLAIR

LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS (ISOLATED VOCALS AND BASS)

PAUL - JUNK

A TASTE OF HONEY

BEN HARPER & DAVE GROHL – DOWN AND OUT (RINGO’S BIRTHDAY)

PAUL – I LIE AROUND (RED ROSE BONUS)

MATT ALBER – MOTHER NATURE’S SON

OB LA DI OB LA DA

JOHN – MIND GAMES (2020 REMIX)

OTIS REDDING – DAY TRIPPER (ALTERNATE VERSION)

YOU CAN’T DO THAT

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 25, 2020

THE BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 8 PM – SLAPSHOTS, 14608 S. CICERO AVE, MIDLOTHIAN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

