Breakfast With The Beatles - April 26, 2020

8AM

The Beatles - Dig A Pony

The Beatles - Why Don't We Do It In The Road (Anthology)

Paul McCartney - My Love

The Beatles - Blackbird (Rehearsal)

The Beatles - While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Love)

The Beatles - Ask Me Why

Glen Tilbrook - You Never Give Me Your Money

Paul McCartney - Lady Madonna (One World Together)

The Beatles - I'm Looking Through You

Monalisa Twins - Getting Better

Ringo - Oh My My

Dhani Harrison - The Inner Light

The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

John Lennon - (Forgive Me) My Little Flower Princess

9 AM

The Beatles - And Your Bird Can Sing

George Harrison - Cockamamie Business

Paul McCartney - Dear Friend

The Beatles - You Can't Do That (NME Concert, 1964)

Peter Sellers - She Loves You

The Beatles - I'll Get You

Laurence Juber - I Will

The Beatles - And I Love Her

The Beatles - If I Fell (Vocals Only)

George Harrison - All Things Must Pass

The Beatles - Little Chile

The Beach Boys - I Should Have Known Better

The Beatles - To Know Her Is To Love Her (BBC)

George Harrison - Bye Bye Love

The Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour

