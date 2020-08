BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – AUGUST 16, 2020

8 AM

AND I LOVE HER

MICHELLE (ROCK BAND-STEREO)

HILL-WILTSCHINSKY – SOMETHING

MAXWELL’S SILVER HAMMER – ANTHOLOGY

THE RUTLES – GET UP AND GO

DON’T LET ME DOWN (PAST MASTERS)

SHERYL CROW – ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

I’M ONLY SLEEPING

PAUL – MRS. VANDERBUILT

YOU REALLY GOT A HOLD ON ME

JERRY GARCIA – DEAR PRUDENCE

GOLDEN SLUMBERS MEDLEY

JOHN – GOING DOWN ON LOVE

9 AM

WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS

GHOST – HERE COMES THE SUN

PAUL – RIDING TO VANITY FAIR

PAUL – IF YOU WANNA (DEMO)

I’M A LOSER

RINGO – DRIFT AWAY

GEORGE – TRUE LOVE

ARETHA FRANKLIN – ELEANOR RIGBY

ASK ME WHY

SHE LOVES YOU (ED SULLIVAN 3RD WEEK)

JOHN – DO THE OZ (TAKE 3)

SHE’S LEAVING HOME

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 16, 2020

2 JAYWAY – JAY GOEPPNER & JAY MARTINI – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – TINA G’S, 10 E. PARK ST, MUNDELEIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

