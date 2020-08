BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – AUGUST 9, 2020

8 AM

P.S. I LOVE YOU

JOHN – ONLY PEOPLE

SMITHEREENS – I SAW HER STANDING THERE

JOHN – I FOUND OUT (STUDIO OUTTAKE-SIGNATURE BOX)

I’LL BE BACK (ISOLATED VOCALS)

EDDIE MONEY – SHE CAME IN THROUGH THE BATHROOM WINDOW

THE WORD

PAUL – OOBU JOOBU PART 2

LET IT BE

OFRA HARNOY – HERE, THERE AND EVERYWHERE

GEORGE – ALL THINGS MUST PASS

SOLDIER OF LOVE (BBC)

ALL TOGETHER NOW

9 AM

HERE COMES THE SUN

PAUL – JENNY WREN

AIMEE MANN – TOO MANY PEOPLE

FLYING

PAUL – FLAMING PIE (HOME RECORDING)

I’M SO TIRED

LULU W/PAUL – INSIDE THING (LET ‘EM IN)

RINGO – I’M THE GREATEST

PAUL – CALICO SKIES (2020 REMIX)

IT’S ONLY LOVE

BLACK PUMAS – ELEANOR RIGBY

NOT GUILTY (TAKE 102)

FIXING A HOLE

I’M DOWN

