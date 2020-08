BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – AUGUST 30, 2020

8 AM

MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR

COME AND GET IT (ANTHOLOGY)

U2 – HELTER SKELTER

PAUL AND STEVE MILLER – BROOMSTICK (FLAMING PIE BOX)

GEORGE – I’D HAVE YOU ANYTIME

ACROSS THE UNIVERSE (TAKE 2 LONGER MONITOR MIX)

TOMORROW NEVER KNOWS

RASPBERRIES – NO REPLY

IT WON’T BE LONG

JOHN – REMEMBER

GEORGE – THANKS FOR THE PEPPERONI

RINGO W/PAUL – GROW OLD WITH ME

THIS BOY

PAUL – BLUEBIRD

9 AM

I’M LOOKING THROUGH YOU

GEORGE & ERIC IDLE – THE PIRATE SONG

PAUL – THREE LEGS

BETYE LAVETTE – BLACKBIRD

MOTHER NATURE’S SON

PAUL – CALICO SKIES (HOME RECORDING)

WES MONTGOMERY – A DAY IN THE LIFE

JOHN – IT’S SO HARD (LIVE NYC)

MEMPHIS (BBC)

I’M HAPPY JUST TO DANCE WITH YOU

JOE WALSH – BOYS

WHEN I’M 64 (MONO)

CASPAR BABYPANTS – EVERYBODY’S GOT SOMETHING TO HIDE

REVOLUTION

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 30, 2020

JAY GOEPPNER BAND – SUNDAY, 2 PM – HUMBLE PUB, 336 GREENBAY RD, HIGHWOOD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME JOHN LENNON SONGS)

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM