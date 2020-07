BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JULY 12, 2020

8 AM

ONE AFTER 909

SOME OTHER GUY (BBC)

CASPAR BABYPANTS – HEY JUDE

GEORGE – LEARNING HOW TO LOVE YOU (EARLY MIX)

TILL THERE WAS YOU

EMMYLOU HARRIS – FOR NO ONE

YES IT IS (TAKE 1)

THE ROOTS – MOTHER (75TH BIRTHDAY CONCERT FOR JOHN)

JOHN – ISOLATION

IN MY LIFE

PAUL BEAUTIFUL NIGHT

PAUL – THAT WAS ME (AMOEBA)

FROM ME TO YOU

JOHN – MEAT CITY

9 AM

THE FOOL ON THE HILL

GEORGE – LOVE COMES TO EVERYONE

TRIO FESTIVO – A HARD DAY’S NIGHT

RINGO – YOU BELONG TO ME

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG – GIMME SOME TRUTH

WHAT’S THE NEW MARY JANE (ANTHOLOGY)

DAY TRIPPER

DON’T PASS ME BY

LEE ANN WOMAC – LET EM IN

PAUL – MAGNETO AND TITANIUM MAN

PAUL - GET ME OUT OF HERE/SCARED (NEW BONUS TRACKS)

CHAINS

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 12, 2020

AMBIDEXTROUS – DURBIN’S, 14753 S. CICERO AVE, MIDLOTHIAN – SATURDAY, 10 PM TILL 2:30 AM (SONGS OF THE 60’S AND 70’S INCLUDING SOME BEATLES)

BARB AND DANNY DONUTS PRESENT THE KIDS SHOW FOR ADULTS THAT’S SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN – 10 AM, SATURDAYS – FACEBOOK LIVE (PAST SHOWS POSTED ON THE DANNY DONUTS YOU TUBE CHANNEL AND AT DANNYDONUTS.COM

