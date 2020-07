BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JULY 19, 2020

8 AM

ONLY A NORTHERN SONG

GEORGE – P2 VATICAN BLUES

DAWN PENN – HERE COMES THE SUN

PAUL – SUMMERTIME

JOHN – JEALOUS GUY

GUY & MAGGIE RIDLEY – STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER

HEY JUDE

SMITHEREENS – CRY FOR A SHADOW

BOYS

MOTLEY CRUE – HELTER SKELTER

A HARD DAY’S NIGHT (BLACKPOOL NIGHT OUT 7/19/64)

I DON’T WANT TO SPOIL THE PARTY

PAUL – BIG BARN BED

BARRETT STRONG – MONEY

9 AM

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

GEORGE – BLOW AWAY (DEMO)

ACROSS THE UNIVERSE (NAKED)

RINGO - WINE, WOMEN AND LOUD HAPPY SONGS

MOTHER NATURE’S SON

GEORGE – DRILLING A HOME

PAUL – UNCLE ALBERT

DON’T LET ME DOWN (APPLE ROOFTOP CONCERT)

ADRIAN BELEW – I’M DOWN

HELP!

I AM THE WALRUS (MONO)

ELEANOR RIGBY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 19, 2020

2 JAY WAY – JAY GEPPNER/JAY MARTINI PIANO DUO – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – EDISON PARK INN, 6715 N. OLMSTED, CHICAGO – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

2 JAY WAY – SUNDAY, 1 TILL 3 PM – SOUTHSIDE FIREWATER SALOON, 3908 W. 111TH ST, CHICAGO

IN CELEBRATION OF THE REISSUES OF PAUL’S FLAMING PIE…..A FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT 3:00 SUNDAY AFTERNOON, JULY 16 – LIVE MUSIC, PIES, PLAYS, RAFFLE – BENEFIT MY BLOCK, MY HOOD, MY CITY – LOTS OF YOUR FEST FOR BEATLES FANS WILL BE THERE (ME TOO) - INFO AT WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ROCKINPIES

BARB AND DANNY DONUTS PRESENT THE KIDS SHOW FOR ADULTS THAT’S SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN – 10 AM, SATURDAYS – FACEBOOK LIVE (PAST SHOWS POSTED ON THE DANNY DONUTS YOU TUBE CHANNEL AND AT DANNYDONUTS.COM

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM