BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JULY 5, 2020

8 AM

SGT. PEPPER/WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS

RINGO – OCTOPUS’S GARDEN (SOUNDSTAGE)

HELTER SKELTER (TAKE 17)

ELTON JOHN – SNOOKEROO (DEMO)

RINGO – BACK OFF BOOGALOO

TICKET TO RIDE

GEORGE MARTIN – THIS BOY (RINGO’S THEME)

RINGO W/PAUL – WALK WITH YOU

PROFESSOR MOPTOP

VERONICA LEE & THE MONIQUEES – RINGO DID IT

HONEY DON’T

RAIN (VIDEO ANTHOLOGY STEREO MIX)

WHAT GOES ON

RINGO – CHOOSE LOVE

9 AM

BACK IN THE USSR

DON McLEAN – SUNSHINE LIFE FOR ME (SAIL ON RAYMOND)

RINGO & HIS NEW ALL STARR BAND – THE NO NO SONG

RINGO – CAN SHE DO IT LIKE SHE DANCES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP

LARRY FINNEGAN – THE OTHER RINGO

I WANNA BE YOUR MAN

GEORGE – IT DON’T COME EASY (DEMO)

RINGO – NEVER WITHOUT YOU

I WANT TO TELL YOU

YELLOW SUBMARING (UK MONO MIX)

SGT PEPPER/A DAY IN THE LIFE

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 5, 2020

RINGO WILL AIR HIS BIG BIRTHDAY SHOW TUESDAY NIGHT, 7 PM (CENTRAL TIME) – HOME PERFORMANCES OR CONCERT FOOTAGE BY PAUL MCCARTNEY, SHERYL CROW, GARY CLARK JR, SHEILA E, BEN HARPER AND OTHERS – YOU TUBE.

THE FEST FOR BEATLES WILL ALSO BE ZOOMING. CHECK OUT THEFEST.COM

BARB AND DANNY DONUTS PRESENT THE KIDS SHOW FOR ADULTS THAT’S SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN – 10 AM, SATURDAYS – FACEBOOK LIVE (PAST SHOWS POSTED ON THE DANNY DONUTS YOU TUBE CHANNEL AND AT DANNYDONUTS.COM

