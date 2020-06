BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JUNE 14, 2020

8 AM

THINGS WE SAID TODAY

PAUL – EVERY NIGHT (KAMPUCHEA)

HEY JUDE (DAVID FROST TV SHOW)

GOODBYE (DEMO)

PAUL – MY BRAVE FACE

EVERYL BROTHERS – ON THE WINGS OF A NIGHTENGALE

WHY DON’T WE DO IT IN THE ROAD

OH! DARLING

PAUL – SOILY (ONE HAND CLAPPING)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP

AILEEN FRANCIS – WAITING FOR PAUL TO CALL

DRIVE MY CAR

YESTERDAY

LES BOREADES – FOR NO ONE

PAUL – WANDERLUST

9 AM\

LET IT BE (PAST MASTERS)

CAROL WOOD & TIMOTHY T. MITCHUM – LET IT BE (ACROSS THE UNIVERSE)

PAUL – DEAR BOY

PAUL – ANOTHER DAY

PROFESSOR MOPTOP

MYSTERY TOUR – THE BALLAD OF PAUL

LOVELY RITA

AIMIE MANN & MICHAEL PENN – TWO OF US

THAT MEANS A LOT (ANTHOLOGY)

LONG TALL SALLY

PAUL – I’M CARRYING

PAUL – LISTEN TO WHAT THE MAN SAID

BLACKBIRD

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 14, 2020

BARB AND DANNY DONUTS PRESENT THE KIDS SHOW FOR ADULTS THAT’S SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN – 10 AM, SATURDAYS – FACEBOOK LIVE (PAST SHOWS POSTED ON THE DANNY DONUTS YOU TUBE CHANNEL AND AT DANNYDONUTS.COM

WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS - RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT - WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM