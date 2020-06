BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JUNE 21, 2020

8 AM

THE BEATLES – NORWEGIAN WOOD

PAUL MCCARTNEY – LITTLE WOMAN LOVE

ELVIS COSTELLO – ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE (LIVE AID)

JOHN LENNON – IMAGINE

THE BEATLES – LONG LONG LONG

TERJE RYPDAL – NOT A SECOND TIME

THE BEATLES – DEAR PRUDENCE (ESHER DEMO)

BRANDON FLOWERS & DHANI HARRISON – HANDLE WITH CARE (GEORGE FEST)

JOHN LENNON – GOD SAVE US

THE BEATLES – I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND

THE BEATLES – SHE SAID, SHE SAID

PAUL MCCARTNEY – BEWARE MY LOVE

THE BEATLES – TELL ME WHY/IF I FELL/I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER (AHDN FILM)

9 AM

THE BEATLES – NO REPLY

THE BOYS – I CALL YOUR NAME

RINGO STARR – PHOTOGRAPH (CONCERT FOR GEORGE)

MORGAN JAMES – BACK IN THE U.S.S.R

GEORGE HARRISON – CLOUD NINE

THE BEATLES – TELL ME WHAT YOU SEE

THE RUTLES – I MUST BE IN LOVE

THE BEATLES – TEDDY BOY (ANTHOLOGY)

THE BEATLES – TWO OF US

PAUL MCCARTNEY – LETTING GO

GEORGE HARRISON – CHEER DOWN

THE BEATLES – PENNY LANE

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 21, 2020

RINGO TURNS 80 JULY 7TH – YOU AND A FRIEND CAN WIN A ZOOM CHAT (15 MINUTES) ON HIS BIRTHDAY, PLUS A PIECE OF HIS ARTWORK – BENEFIT FOR HEAL THE HEALERS NOW (TRANSCENDENTAL MEDITATION CLASSES FOR MEDICAL PROVIDERS CARING FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 – VISIT WWW.OMAZE.COM/RINGOSTARR BY JUNE 28TH

BARB AND DANNY DONUTS PRESENT THE KIDS SHOW FOR ADULTS THAT’S SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN – 10 AM, SATURDAYS – FACEBOOK LIVE (PAST SHOWS POSTED ON THE DANNY DONUTS YOU TUBE CHANNEL AND AT DANNYDONUTS.COM

