BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JUNE 28, 2020

8 AM

LOVE ME DO

ART OF TIME – GOOD MORNING GOOD MORNING

I WANT YOU (SHE’S SO HEAVY) (APPLE SESSION 3)

GOOD NIGHT

CARA DILLON & SAM LAKEMAN – WAIT

PAUL – THIS ONE

JOHN – BE BOP A LULA

THE RESIDENTS – THE BEATLES PLAY THE RESIDENTS

BEING FOR THE BENEFIT OF MR. KITE

PLEASE MISTER POSTMAN

JOEL PATTERSON – ALL MY LOVING

RINGO – OLD TIME RELOVIN’

GOT TO GET YOU INTO MY LIFE

9 AM

LADY MADONNA

GEORGE – MAYA LOVE

JOHN – STEEL AND GLASS

PAUL – WHEN THE SAINTS GO MARCHING IN (PRESERVATION BENEFIT)

SOMETHING

WITHIN YOU WITHOUT YOU/TOMORROW NEVER KNOWS (LOVE)

EDDIE VEDDER – YOU’VE GOT TO HIDE YOUR LOVE AWAY

PAUL – COMING UP

DIZZY MISS LIZZY (HOLLYWOOD BOWL)

CHUCK BERRY – SWEET LITTLE SIXTEEN

I’VE GOT A FEELING

CRY FOR A SHADOW

JOHN - HOW

I’LL CRY INSTEAD