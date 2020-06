BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – JUNE 7, 2020

8 AM

TWIST AND SHOUT

SHE’S A WOMAN (TAKES 1 & 2)

CLAUS NIELSEN – YOU KNOW MY NAME (LOOK UP THE NUMBER)

ROCKY RACCOON

PAUL – MULL OF KINTYRE

COME TOGETHER (ISOLATED VOCALS)

JEFF BECK – A DAY IN THE LIFE (LIVE RONNIE SCOTT’S)

BECAUSE (LOVE)

TOM JONES – LADY MADONNA

HEY BULLDOG

DHANI HARRISON, JEFF LYNNE, TOM PETTY, STEVE WINWOOD & PRINCE –

WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS (HOF)

DOCTOR ROBERT

PAUL – QUEENIE EYE

9 AM

BABY’S IN BLACK

RINGO – TONIGHT

MASTERS OF REALITY – DEVIL’S RADIO

PAUL – THE POUND IS SINKING (DEMO)

JOHN – THE LUCK OF THE IRISH (ACOUSTIC)

WE CAN WORK IT OUT

GEORGE – FAR EAST MAN

HOLD ME TIGHT

PAT BENATAR – HELTER SKELTER

JOHN – GIMME SOME TRUTH

THAT’LL BE THE DAY

BLUE JAY WAY

