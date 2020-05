BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – MAY 17, 2020

8 AM

THE BEATLES – YES IT IS

JOHN LENNON – MOTHER (STUDIO OUTTAKE)

PAUL MCCARTNEY – TEDDY BOY

BIRTHDAY

NANCY SINATRA – RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

THE BEATLES – I’LL BE BACK (TAKE 2-ANTHOLOGY)

BROTHERS JOHNSON – COME TOGETHER

THE BEATLES – GET BACK (ROOFTOP)

JOHN BAYLESS – LADY MADONNA

THE BEATLES – YELLOW SUBMARINE

PAUL MCCARTNEY – LUCILLE (RUSSIAN)

YES – EVERY LITTLE THING

THE BEATLES – HELLO GOODBYE

GEORGE HARRISON – GIVE ME LOVE (GIVE ME PEACE ON EARTH) (JAPAN)

9 AM

THE BEATLES – EIGHT DAYS A WEEK

JOHN LENNON - #9 DREAM

JOE JACKSON & TODD RUNDGREN – WHILE MY GUITAR GENTLY WEEPS

THE BEATLES – YOU KNOW MY NAME (LOOK UP THE NUMBER)

THE BEATLES – WHEN I’M 64

RINGO STARR – GOODNIGHT VIENNA

PAUL MCCARTNEY – JUNIOR’S FARM

JOHN MAYALL – A HARD DAYS NIGHT

JOHN LENNON – POWER TO THE PEOPLE (TAKE 7)

THE BEATLES – FREE AS A BIRD

THE BEATLES – DO YOU WANT TO KNOW A SECRET

GEORGE HARRISON – IF NOT FOR YOU

THE BEATLES – I WANT YOU (SHE’S SO HEAVY)

