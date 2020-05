BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – MAY 3, 2020

8 AM

RAIN

PAUL – WILD LIFE (2018 REMIX)

IKE & TINA TURNER – LET IT BE

I AM THE WALRUS (CAPITOL STEREO REMIX)

GEORGE – LOOKING FOR MY LIFE

PAUL – STRANGLEHOLD

YOU LIKE ME TOO MUCH

ROCKY RACCOON (ANTHOLOGY)

GABRIELA BEE – OB LA DI, OB LA DA

GLASS ONION

JAMES BROWN – SOMETHING

I’LL BE BACK

PAUL – TOO MANY PEOPLE

9 AM

ALL MY LOVING

A HARD DAYS NIGHT (TAKE 1)

RUTLES – OUCH

JOHN – PEGGY SUE

AL DI MEOLA – HERE COMES THE SUN

HERE THERE AND EVERYWHERE

RINGO – WEIGHT OF THE WORLD

JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP – ISOLATION

JOHN – MIND GAMES

THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD

PAUL – SING THE CHANGES

PAUL – SILLY LOVE SONGS (BROADSTREET)

NOWHERE MAN

